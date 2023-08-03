Ascendum Solutions Recognized as a 2023 CNBC World’s Top Fintech Company
Cincinnati-based global custom software development and data engineering firm was recognized for digital innovations in the fintech industry.
Ascendum Solutions, a global digital innovation firm, was recognized by CNBC and Statista as one of the 2023 World's Top Fintech Companies in the Digital Business Solutions category. The segment includes companies offering finance-related and technology-based products and solutions to help businesses improve and automate their processes.
— Kris Nair, President & CEO
The list recognizes the top 200 fintech companies globally across nine categories. Ascendum is one of 25 global companies and one of 10 US companies awarded in the Digital Business Solutions category.
The selection of the companies and the definition of the evaluation criteria were based on independent journalistic criteria of CNBC and Statista. The evaluation was conducted by the statistics and market research company Statista. To be included in the top list is a positive recognition based on research of publicly available data sources and information received via an application process.
"We are deeply honored and proud to be acknowledged as one of the World’s Top Fintech Companies by CNBC. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, who bring their best selves to work each day,” said Ascendum President and CEO Kris Nair. “I commend our team for their outstanding innovations and unwavering commitment to helping our clients achieve their digital transformation goals. Our heartfelt thanks go out to our employees for their commitment, our clients for their trust and lasting partnerships, and all those who reviewed our application for appreciating our ongoing commitment to digital innovation.”
The top list is based on the analysis and weighting of overarching and segment specific KPIs derived from the following research methods:
• Collection of publicly available data points for more than 1,500 companies.
• An open online application form filled out by more than 100 companies.
The companies with the highest score within their market segment were awarded as CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies. View the list of companies here.
Ascendum is rapidly growing and hiring
Ascendum is growing rapidly and looking for out-of-the-box thinkers, innovators, and inventive minds to join our team. If you’re searching for a company that inspires you to grow and produce your best work, explore our current openings on LinkedIn or our Careers Page.
About Ascendum Solutions
Named a 2023 Best Workplace in Ohio by Ohio Business Magazine, a 2021-2022 Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company, and a 2022 Most Loved Employer by National Mortgage Professional Magazine, Ascendum is an award-winning global technology firm dedicated to delivering pioneering ideas and solution-based outcomes that enrich our clients’ customer experiences and business operations. Our clients come to us for our creativity, our collaboration, and our approach for prototyping new ideas and boundary-pushing solutions.
From custom software development and design-led engineering to intuitive interfaces and sourcing top talent, Ascendum’s creative global team of tech strategists, experience designers, full stack developers, data engineers, and recruiters act as a collaborative catalyst to drive positive change and elevate our clients’ digital transformation strategies.
Ascendum is MBE certified and a portfolio company of Vora Ventures with worldwide offices in the US, India, London, and Australia. For more information, visit www.Ascendum.com.
