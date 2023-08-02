Cleaner jet fuel, made in Washington, is ready to fly

WASHINGTON, August 2 - Imagine if Superman could use kryptonite to his advantage. That’s something like what a startup in Moses Lake intends to do: take something evil and do good with it.

In this case, carbon dioxide is the evil. It’s clouding our atmosphere. It’s coloring our oceans. It’s cooking our planet. But now Twelve is going to use carbon dioxide from industrial byproducts to create a cleaner jet fuel.

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is critical to the aviation industry's mandate to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Scaling SAF production poses a trillion-dollar opportunity, and Washington's had an early bite at the apple thanks to legislation signed by Gov. Jay Inslee.

Ever since the governor signed SB 5447 in May, state phones are buzzing with calls from sustainable fuel producers. Two significant producers have already chosen Washington, and state officials expect more to flock here in the years to come.

Clean energy presents boundless opportunity for those willing to adapt to change. Washington state is adapting, and reaping the rewards.