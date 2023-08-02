CDFL Architects + Engineers Complete State-of-the-Art Training Center for Ole Miss Football Program

UM Manning Center Walk of Champions by CDFL UM Manning Center Weight Room by CDFL UM Manning Center Weight Room 2 by CDFL

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renovations and additions to the University of Mississippi’s Olivia and Archie Manning Athletics Performance Center were recently completed by Jackson-based architecture firm CDFL Architects & Engineers, offering a new, competitive edge to the university’s already impressive athletics program.

Since 1986, CDFL has provided full design services and master plans on new sports facilities in the Big 10, Southeastern, Big 12, Missouri Valley, Conference USA, Sun Belt, and Southwest Athletic Conferences. Each project focuses on amplifying both team and fan experiences. Now they have added the University of Mississippi’s new state-of-the-art Olivia and Archie Manning Athletics Performance Center to that list.

CDFL has been an integral part of the University’s athletic program for three decades, completing noteworthy projects such as the Oxford-University Baseball Stadium and Vaught-Hemingway Football Stadium renovation and expansion. The new addition and expansion of the center is the latest project completed by the Jackson-based firm. “It’s been an honor to continue the legacy at Ole Miss that David Lemons started in 1986,” said Matthew Buchanan, Principal & CDFLsports Studio Leader.

Once an unmatched training facility that enhanced the student-athlete experience, the performance center eventually sought to transition and modernize to meet the needs of today’s athletes. “The new Manning Center is another example of our commitment to providing our student-athletes and coaches with the resources necessary to compete at a championship level,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. With its intense expansion and renovation complete, the performance center has new life, complete with the amenities and resources needed to continue to compete at the highest level for years to come. “We are excited to reopen a first-class facility that bears the Manning name,” Carter continued. “We want it to be a source of great pride for Olivia, Archie, and the rest of the family.”

Completed in time for the 2023 football season, the project created an additional 28,000 square feet of facility amenities while renovating another 63,300 square feet of existing spaces. CDFL teamed with world-renowned athletic performance center experts, HOK, to enhance the new sports medicine, weight room, and meeting room spaces. The weight room has been moved to a new location and increased in size and height. Positions meeting rooms increased in size while a dedicated Defensive meeting room was added. Player plunge pools and new equipment displays were also added to the locker room. Several features were implemented to enhance players’ mental well-being, including adding several windows and skylights to brighten the double-height corridor, opening up the operations offices, and connecting players to the outside world.

