Packaged Soup Market Size Worth Around $18.75 Bn by 2030

According to Zion Market Research, the global packaged soup market size is projected to reach USD 18.75 billion by 2030 from its value of USD 11.57 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period.

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Packaged Soup Market By Product Type (Instant Soup, Frozen Soup, UHT Soup, Canned Soup, Dehydrated Soup, And Chilled Soup), By Category (Vegetarian Soup And Non-Vegetarian Soup), Packaging (Pouched Soup, Canned Soup, And Bottled Soup), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Online Store, Convenience Store, Food Service, And Others) And By Region: - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023 - 2030” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global packaged soup market size was worth at around USD 11.57 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 7.14% and is anticipated to reach over USD 18.75 billion by 2030.

Packaged Soup Market Overview:

With the majority of population staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, cooking and eating at home has been observed a trending habit amongst families. Since convenience food has been trending since quite a long time now, the global packaged soup market is anticipated to grow fast. A plethora of delicious flavors and textures that pique the taste buds of the consumers are being offered by manufacturers.

Even after the end of the pandemic, it is expected that families and individuals continue to opt for packaged soup products due to their benefits associated with taste, health, cost, time, and effort.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 11.57 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 18.75 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.14% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered The Campbell Soup Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Unilever, Nestlé S.A, Greencore, Pacific Foods, ConAgra Foods, Baxters Food Group, and Hain Celestial Group Segments Covered By Packaging, By Product Type, By Category, By Distribution Channel and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the packaged soup market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 7.14% between 2023 and 2030.

The Packaged Soup market size was worth around USD 11.57 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 18.75 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Rapid industrialization, a substantial rise in demand for ready-to-eat food items and other packaged food products are significant factors that will propel the growth of the global packaged soup market.

Instant soup is expected to dominate the packaged soup market due to its ease of preparation, extended shelf life, and compact packaging.

On the basis of region, the “North America” will likely overtake the global market.

Global Packaged Soup Market: Growth Factors & Restraints

The global market for packaged soup, a major portion of the global packaged food & beverage industry, has come forth as one of the most preferred packed food items globally in the recent past. Numerous growth factors are backing the rapid surge in the requirement of packaged soup universally, which include fast industrialization, huge increment in the demand for ready-to-eat food items & other packaged food products, and busy lifestyle of the urban populace.

Also, the large variety of products and the availability of many flavors, coupled with the rapidly expanding chains of hypermarkets and supermarkets across the developing nations are some of the growth factors expected to attract a larger customer base. Increasing consumption of wellness products and active & clever advertisements & promotions brought forth by the companies, and the popularity of ‘2-minute instant soup’ are some more factors that are helping the expansion of the global packaged soup market.

However, the increasing concerns of people towards the usage of artificial flavoring and food preservatives due to their long-term effects on health is a factor that will hamper the development of the global market.

Packaged Soup Market: Segmentation Analysis/Overview

The global packaged soup market can be segregated by product type, category, packaging, distribution channel, end-user, and region.

Based on product type, the market has been classified into instant soup, frozen soup, UHT soup, canned soup, dehydrated soup, and chilled soup. By category, the global packaged soup market can be segmented as vegetarian soup and non-vegetarian soup. By packaging, the market has been bifurcated into pouched soup, canned soup, and bottled soup. Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into hypermarket & supermarket, online store, convenience store, food service, and others.

Browse the full “Packaged Soup Market - By Product Type (Instant Soup, Frozen Soup, UHT Soup, Canned Soup, Dehydrated Soup, And Chilled Soup), By Category (Vegetarian Soup And Non-Vegetarian Soup), Packaging (Pouched Soup, Canned Soup, And Bottled Soup), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Online Store, Convenience Store, Food Service, And Others) And By Region - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023 - 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/packaged-soup-market



Regional Overview:

North America holds a significant share of the global packaged soup market Due to the exceedingly hectic lifestyles of the working population, high purchasing power, shifting preferences, and the ease of preparation of such products. The regional packaged soup market in Europe is also expected to expand owing to the introduction of organic packaged soups that do not contain any artificial flavourings or other potentially harmful ingredients.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the future years, which can be attributed to the increasing urban population and working population. Rapid industrialization and rising disposable incomes of the population are two additional factors causing an increase in demand for packaged food & beverage products, thereby expanding the market in this region.

Competitive Players:

The global packaged soup market is highly consolidated with a few major competitors operating in the competitive landscape. The market is predicted to observe the entry of numerous small-scale companies in the upcoming times, which will make this market more competitive over the upcoming years. The key strategies implemented by the players working in the market include agreements & collaborations, new product launches, acquisitions, mergers, and expansions.

Some of the strong players working in the global packaged soup market are;

The Campbell Soup Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Unilever

Nestlé S.A

Greencore

Pacific Foods

ConAgra Foods

Baxters Food Group

Hain Celestial Group

The global packaged soup market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Instant Soup

Frozen Soup

UHT Soup

Canned Soup

Dehydrated Soup

Chilled Soup

By Category

Vegetarian Soup

Non-vegetarian Soup

By Packaging

Pouched Soup

Canned Soup

Bottled Soup

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Online Store

Convenience Store

Food Service

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



