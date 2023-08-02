Global Medical Grade Coatings Market Size is Anticipated to Acquire USD 10.83 Billion by 2030 With a CAGR of 7.71%

According to Zion Market Research, the global medical grade coatings market size is projected to reach USD 10.83 Billion by 2030 from its value of USD 6.44 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, United States, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Medical Grade Coatings Market - By Formulation (Powder Coating, Water Based, And Solvent Based. Drug Eluting, Anti-Microbial, Hydrophobic, Hydrophilic, And Others), By Type (Drug Eluting, Anti-Microbial, Hydrophobic, Hydrophilic, And Others), By Material (Metals, Parylene, Silicone, Pvdf, Ptfe, And Others), By Application (Dentistry, Gynecology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Cardiovascular, General Surgery, And Others) And By Region - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023 - 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global medical grade coatings market size was valued at approximately USD 6.44 Billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 7.71% and is anticipated to reach over USD 10.83 Billion by 2030.”

Medical Grade Coatings Market Overview:

Medical grade coatings are the several coatings specified by the manufacturers of the medical devices that provide anti-microbial surfaces & electrical insulation, lower friction, and many other enhancements of the function of a surface of a medical device. The medical grade coatings strengthen the abilities of medical devices and add biocompatibility & lubricity action to the surfaces of the medical device.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/medical-grade-coatings-market



(Before you plan to buy, sample reports are a great option to examine our in-depth studies or reports)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historic and Forecast Growth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Medical Grade Coatings Market Size in 2022 USD 6.44 Billion Medical Grade Coatings Market Forecast in 2030 USD 10.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.71% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Medtronic PLC, Medicoat Inc., Hydromer Inc., Harland Medical Systems Inc., Covalon Technologies Ltd., Biocoat Inc., Precision Coating Co. Inc., Speciality Coating Systems Inc., SurModics Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV Segments Covered By Formulation, By Type, By Application, And By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

The rise in the use of polymer-based medical coatings for medical implants, protective covering, medical equipment, and medical devices are driving the global medical grade coatings market.

The report analyzes the global Medical Grade Coatings Market’s growth drivers, restraints, and impact on demand during the forecast period. It will also help navigate and explore the arising opportunities in the Medical Grade Coatings Industry.

Key market participants often invest between 5 and 7% of their annual revenues in research and development activities. This is done so that they may remain current with developing trends in the industry.

On the basis of region, the “North America” will likely overtake the global market with a growing emphasis on healthcare research.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report | Quick Delivery Available - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/prebook/su/medical-grade-coatings-market



Global Medical Grade Coatings Market: Growth Factors

The global medical grade coatings market is growing at a speedy rate. Factors such as the rise in the geriatric population that is prone to chronic diseases, increase in the number of surgical procedures, and growing use of polymer-based medical coatings for medical implants, protective covering, medical equipment, & medical devices are primarily contributing to the growth of the global market. Further, the growing need to enhance versatility, functionality, and ease of use of the medical product has surged the demand for medical grade coatings. In addition to this, the rise in preference for home care facilities, increase in healthcare expenditure, and the current Covid-19 pandemic has led to the increase in demand for medical devices.

The widely used Parylene coatings for medical devices and several components also offer several benefits including resistance to fungal & bacterial proliferation, no curing cycle, FDA-approved, chemically inert, biologically stable, solvent-free, and are non-toxic. Medical grade coatings are also widely used for improving aesthetics for recognition purposes during surgery.

The advanced coating also delivers anti-fouling properties in presence of tissue and blood. All these factors are combinedly spurring the growth of the global medical grade coatings market. Moreover, the rapidly growing medical industry, new product launches, growing demand for coating of medical devices are also fueling the growth of the market.

Medical Grade Coatings Market: Segmentation

The global medical grade coatings market is categorized based on formulation, type, material, application, and region.

Based on the formulation, the global medical grade coatings market is divided into powder coating, water based, and solvent based. Drug eluting, anti-microbial, hydrophobic, hydrophilic, and others are the types of medical grade coatings in the global market. Based on the material, the market is bifurcated into metals, parylene, silicone, PVDF, PTFE, and others. The application segment consists of dentistry, gynecology, neurology, orthopedics, cardiovascular, general surgery, and others.

Browse the full “Medical Grade Coatings Market: By Formulation (Powder Coating, Water Based, And Solvent Based. Drug Eluting, Anti-Microbial, Hydrophobic, Hydrophilic, And Others), By Type (Drug Eluting, Anti-Microbial, Hydrophobic, Hydrophilic, And Others), By Material (Metals, Parylene, Silicone, Pvdf, Ptfe, And Others), By Application (Dentistry, Gynecology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Cardiovascular, General Surgery, And Others.) And By Region: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2023 - 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/medical-grade-coatings-market



Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North America is estimated to lead the global medical grade coatings market and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Factors such as advancements in medical device technology, new product launches, and an increase in expenditure on R&D activities for the development of innovative medical devices & equipment are fostering the growth of the market in this region. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a faster rate due to an increase in healthcare expenditure, the current pandemic situation, and an increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global medical grade coatings market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global medical grade coatings market include;

Medtronic PLC

Medicoat Inc.

Hydromer Inc.

Harland Medical Systems Inc.

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Biocoat Inc.

Precision Coating Co. Inc.

Speciality Coating Systems Inc.

SurModics Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Request For Customization on This Report as Per Your Requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6256



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global medical grade coatings market is segmented as follows:

By Formulation

Powder Coating

Water Based

Solvent Based

Anti-microbial

Hydrophobic

Hydrophilic

Others

By Type

Drug Eluting

Anti-microbial

Hydrophobic

Hydrophilic

Others

By Material

Metals

Parylene

Silicone

Pvdf

Ptfe

Others

By Application

Dentistry

Gynecology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Cardiovascular

General Surgery

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Free Brochure of the Global Medical Grade Coatings Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/medical-grade-coatings-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Medical Grade Coatings industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Medical Grade Coatings Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Medical Grade Coatings Industry?

What segments does the Medical Grade Coatings Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Medical Grade Coatings Market sample report and company profiles?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market- By Services (Regulatory Writing & Publishing, Clinical Trial Applications & Services Registrations, Regulatory Consulting & Legal Representation, And Regulatory Submissions), By End-User (Mid-Size Pharmaceutical Companies, Large Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Companies, And Food & Beverage Companies), And By Region- Global Industry Perspective, Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2021 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/healthcare-regulatory-affairs-outsourcing-market



Pruritus Therapeutics Market- By Product (Corticosteroids, Antihistamines, Local Anesthetics, Counterirritants, Immunosuppressant, And Calcineurin Inhibitors) And By Disease Type (Atopic Dermatitis, Allergic Contact Dermatitis, And Urticaria): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022–2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pruritus-therapeutics-market



Antifungal Drug Market- By Drug Type (Echinocandins, Azoles, Polyenes, And Allylamines), By Indication (Aspergillosis, Dermatophytosis, And Candidiasis), By Dosage Form (Powder, Ointments, And Tablets), And By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies And Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores): Global Industry Perspective, Emerging Trends, Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022–2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/antifungal-drug-market



In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market By Type (Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor, Fresh Non-Donor, And Frozen Non-Donor), By End Users (Hospitals, Cryobanks, And Fertility Clinics), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Emerging Trends, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/in-vitro-fertilization-market



Artificial Intelligence In Diabetes Management Market By Technique ( Intelligent Data Analysis And Case-Based Reasoning), By Device (Insulin Delivery Devices, Glucose Monitoring Devices, And Diagnostic Devices) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-diabetes-management-market



Global Thrombosis Drug Market By Disease Type (Deep Vein Thrombosis, Pulmonary Embolism, And Atrial Fibrillation), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, And Retail Pharmacies), By Drug Class (P2Y12 Platelet Inhibitor, Xa Inhibitor, And Heparin), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/thrombosis-drug-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge | Zion Market Research

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 7768 006 007

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com | Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | YouTube

