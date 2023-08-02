WETHERBY GROWTH 2020 LP FILES EARLY WARNING REPORT
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BOTHWELL ROAD CAPITAL, BROOMLOAN ROAD CAPITAL, EDMISTON DRIVE CAPITAL, GORAM CAPITAL, AND JAMES BELL CAPITAL ANNOUNCE THE CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENTS WETHERBY GROWTH 2020 LP FILES EARLY WARNING REPORT FOR BOTHWELL ROAD CAPITAL CORP., BROOMLOAN ROAD CAPITAL CORP., EDMISTON DRIVE CAPITAL CORP., GORAM CAPITAL CORP., AND JAMES BELL CAPITAL CORP.
Wetherby Growth 2020 LP (“Wetherby Growth” or the “Fund”) Wetherby Growth announces that it has filed early warning reports (the “Reports”) announcing the acquisition (“Acquisition”) of 400,000 Class A common shares (the “Common Shares”) in the capital of each of Bothwell Road Capital Corp., Broomloan Road Capital Corp., Edmiston Drive Capital Corp., Goram Capital Corp. (“Goram”), and James Bell Capital Corp. (each, a “SpinCo” together, the “SpinCos”) by way of a private placement transaction. The Common Shares in each of the SpinCos were acquired at a price of CAD $0.10 per Common Share for the consideration of CAD $40,000 per SpinCo, with the total aggregate consideration for the Acquisition being CAD $200,000.
Following the completion of the Acquisition, Wetherby Growth exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 625,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.42% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and partially diluted basis.
The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. The Fund has a long-term view of the investment view of the investment and reserves the right to acquire additional securities of the SpinCos or to dispose of some or all of the Common Shares, in either case on the open market or through private transactions, in the future depending on market conditions and other relevant factors.
For further details relating to the Acquisition, please see the Reports, copies of which are available on each SpinCo’s SEDAR+ profiles or from the Fund at cbona@wetherbygrowth.com.
Reader Advisory
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Conrad Bona
