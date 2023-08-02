49 Mile Ventures Raises $25 Million to Partner with Orthodontists
49 Mile Ventures raises $25 Million to build an innovative orthodontic platform. The platform was founded by Ananya Shah and Will MacInnis.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 49 Mile Ventures (“49 Mile”) is an innovative orthodontic platform focused on creating growth-oriented partnerships with industry-leading orthodontists. 49 Mile was established with the goal of providing doctors with a pathway to long-term success while giving them the tools and the freedom to focus on improving patient care. Founded by Ananya Shah and Will MacInnis, 49 Mile announced today the closing of its $25 million fundraise.
49 Mile is partnering with established orthodontists who have a proven track record of success and a commitment to providing high-quality care. The platform will provide orthodontists with (i) strategic and operational expertise to maximize clinic growth potential, (ii) capital to allow for clinic footprint expansion, and (iii) investment in people and technology to further enhance the patient experience.
"The US orthodontics industry is large and growing, benefiting from strong market tailwinds and long-term positive demographic trends, but few options exist today for orthodontists looking to bring in a growth partner while reaping the rewards of long-term value creation,” said Will MacInnis, co-CEO of 49 Mile Ventures. "Our mission is to provide orthodontists with the tools and resources they need to significantly grow their local footprint, while allowing them to focus on what’s important - delivering the highest quality patient care."
"We believe we can build a uniquely positioned platform by injecting operational excellence and modern growth practices into our partnered clinics. Our management team has a strong collective background drawn from leadership roles at leading technology and clinical companies, allowing us to be a true growth partner, and not just a service organization" said Ananya Shah, co-CEO of 49 Mile Ventures.
Peterson Partners and Footbridge Partners co-led the fundraise; each firm has a long track record and deep expertise investing in and scaling provider-based healthcare businesses. Peterson Partners is an investment firm based out of Salt Lake City, Utah, with $2B in assets under management and a 20+ year operating history. Footbridge Partners is a multi-strategy investment fund headquartered in New York, NY and San Francisco, CA.
49 Mile Ventures is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, please visit 49mileventures.com.
About 49 Mile Ventures
