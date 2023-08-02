Capital Equipment

NRI Industrial Sales Expands Its Reach Into New and Used Capital Equipment Market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NRI Industrial Sales, a leading provider of surplus and used industrial MRO and machinery, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the capital equipment market. This initiative introduces a wide range of large industrial machinery to meet businesses' evolving needs in various industries such as automotive, paper mills, manufacturing, energy, oil and gas, and more. Current active machinery listings include:

- Air Compressors

- AC Motors

- Vacuum Pumps

- AC VFD Drives

- Centrifugal Pumps

- Metalworking Machinery

- Test Equipment

"We are very excited to unveil our new initiative," said Saif, CEO of NRI Industrial Sales. "We believe this offers businesses more cost-effective solutions to meet their operational needs. This initiative further validates our commitment to deliver and offer affordable solutions to our valued clients."

"All large machinery is thoroughly inspected by our quality control personnel," said Saif. "We take pride in providing unmatched quality and customer support for any equipment we deliver into our clients' hands."

Interested buyers can browse NRI's current offering of capital equipment online at https://www.nriparts.com/capital-equipment or obtain a digital catalogue or brochure by contacting Dylan Tonjes at NRI:

Dylan Tonjes

Direct Sales Supervisor

Phone: (419)-906-9538

Email: dylan@nri-isd.com

About NRI Industrial Sales

Our journey started in 2001 with a simple beginning. Today, we have become one of the largest surplus equipment sellers in North America. Throughout our growth, our mission has been constant. We specialize in providing our clients with sustainable solutions for highly sought-after new and used industrial equipment.

Canadian Headquarters: 2000 Argentia Road, Plaza 5, Suite 406, Mississauga, Ontario L5N 2R7 Canada

Canadian Distribution Centre: 9-2530 Speers Road Oakville, Ontario L6L 5K8 Canada

North-East U.S. Headquarters & Distribution Centre: 6401 Rogers Road Delta, Ohio 43515 United States

South-West U.S. Distribution Centre: 4901 Rockaway Blvd NE Building G Rio Rancho, New Mexico 87124 United States

Europe & Middle East Distribution Centre: New Al Saja'a Industrial Area Sharjah UAE

South-East Asia Distribution Centre A: Kot Pindi dass Road, Near Ideal chemical, Lahore Road Sheikhupura Pakistan

South-East Asia Distribution Centre B: 1479B Circular Road, Rahim Yar Khan 64200 Pakistan