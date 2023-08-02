California Employers Association Announces New HR 101 Compliance Certification Series
Empowering emerging HR professionals with foundational skills, while encouraging experienced professionals to continually invest in their development.SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Human Resources isn’t a thing we do. It’s the thing that runs our business.” – Steve Wynn
Through the upcoming HR 101 Compliance Essentials Certification Series, California Employers Association aims to empower emerging HR professionals with foundational skills, while encouraging those more experienced to continually invest in development.
From September 6 through September 27, this virtual four-part training series will cover the essential functions of human resources and allow HR pros to confidently manage the personnel process within an organization.
Weekly topics will include Hiring, Wage & Hour and Employee Handbooks, Leaves of Absence, and Performance Management & Terminations. Registrants may save money by attending the full series, or choose individual classes. Recordings will also be available for self-paced training.
Participants who attend the full series will be eligible for an HR 101 Certificate from CEA along with 6 HRCI and 6 SHRM continuing education credits.
About the CEA Trainer
HR Director Mari Bradford is an HR expert on California employment law and compliance matters. A dynamic speaker with a great sense of humor, Mari is able to see through the smoke of a complex issue and provide employers with the tools they need to handle the root cause of a problem quickly.
About California Employers Association
California Employers Association (CEA) is a not-for-profit employers association founded in 1937, serving more than 15,000 businesses in a wide variety of industries throughout California. Our mission is to provide employers peace of mind with human resources compliance solutions, virtual and on-site trainings, and recruiting services.
CEA and its advisors do not provide legal representation or legal advice to members. The information provided in this release and from our team is educational and informational in nature.
Learn more about CEA at www.employers.org or by calling 800.399.5331.
