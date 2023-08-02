BHG Expands Opioid Treatment Access in LA

Dallas, TX, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, TX—August 2, 2023 — Responding to the continued public health crisis of opioid addiction in the United States, Behavioral Health Group (BHG), the largest network of Joint Commission-accredited outpatient opioid treatment and recovery centers in the US, today announced their expanding footprint in Louisiana (LA) with the opening of BHG Houma Treatment Center. This new location has a care team of 7 clinicians, nurses, and counselors to treat adults aged 18 and older with opioid use disorder. Added to the existing BHG portfolio of treatment centers in the state, this brings the number of BHG locations in LA to six.

BHG Houma Treatment Center is an outpatient opioid treatment program (OTP) offering all three FDA-approved medications for opioid use disorder, and the full range of treatments including counseling and wrap-around services. BHG treatment centers do not require an appointment as immediate access to care is critical to this patient population. BHG encourages anyone seeking care to walk in to any BHG location during normal operating hours or call the 24-hour support line at 844-535-7291.

"Opioid addiction continues to ravage communities across the United States exacerbated by the rise in fentanyls,” said Jay Higham, Chief Executive Officer of BHG. “Our Company’s mission is to expand access to evidence-based treatment in underserved markets across the United States." In Louisiana the need is pressing: A Kaiser Family Foundation study found that between 2019 and 2020 an estimated 13% of the population ages 18 to 25 and 6.5% of all adults 18+ reported needing but not receiving treatment for illicit drug use. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported more than 2,300 overdose deaths in Louisiana for the past 12 months (February 2022 to February 2023). Noted Higham, "The time for action is now. Lives are hanging in the balance. Too many individuals, families, and communities need an immediate, proven solution. The opportunity to leverage existing treatment centers shortens our speed to market at a critical moment in this epidemic."

According to Ben Nordstrom, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer for BHG, “Our plan is to deliver on BHG’s proprietary Integrated Dynamic Care Model that employs the full spectrum of evidence-based medication, behavioral therapy and case management services in an outpatient setting. Our medical mission is to empower our patients to realize their best level of functioning in the community. Expanding access and the range of treatment services helps us meet the recovery needs of patients overcoming opioid use disorders and co-occurring mental health disorders.” Most importantly, noted Dr. Nordstrom, BHG’s clinical care model enables recovery care teams to meet each patient where they are as a unique individual, providing dynamic, flexible treatment and ongoing care as their goals, motivations, and needs change on their personal path toward recovery. These medically proven programs demonstrate excellent results as measured by almost all objective criteria – abstinence from drug use, improvements in employment, family dynamics, and general well-being.

BHG Houma Treatment Center is located at 435 Corporate Drive, Building 1, Houma, LA 70360.

