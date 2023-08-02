Global E-SIM Market Consulting Report 2023-2032 by Application, Industry Vertical, Region and Top 10 Players

Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (e-SIM) Market

The embedded subscriber identity module (E-SIM) market is driven by factors, including a surge in the adoption of IoT technology, an increase in the adoption of connected devices” — AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the research by Allied Market Research, the global E-SIM industry generated $3,345.7 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $12,673.03 by 2032, registering a CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2032. The E-SIM market analysis is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to a surge in adoption of IoT technology and an increase in the adoption of connected devices. Additionally, the market for embedded subscriber identity modules (E-SIMs) is expected to benefit from the adoption of enterprise solutions.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the e-sim market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing E-SIM market opportunity.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the e-sim market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global e-sim market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

The connected car segment is anticipated to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period-

Based on application, the connected car segment accounted for over one-third of the total revenue in the global e-sim market in 2022, and it is expected to continue its dominant position throughout the forecast period. Additionally, this segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR of 15.58% from 2023 to 2032. The primary factors contributing to its dominance and growth are the increasing adoption of connected car technology, the demand for enhanced safety and security features, the growth of vehicle management and telematics services, and regulatory mandates driving the standardization of E-SIMs in the automotive industry.

The automotive segment is projected to retain the lion's share by 2032.

Based on industry vertical, the automotive segment emerged as the market leader in the global e-sim market in 2022, holding the highest market share of one-fourth of the revenue. The remarkable growth of the automotive segment can be attributed to several factors. These include the increasing integration of connectivity features in vehicles, the growing demand for enhanced safety and security, the focus on vehicle telematics and data analytics, and the influence of regulatory mandates and standardization efforts in the automotive industry. The telecommunication segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR of 16.27% from 2023 to 2032.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, North America dominated the e-sim market revenue in 2022, representing approximately one-third of the global market share. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.39% from 2023 to 2032. The primary reasons for this dominance are the strong presence of automotive and IoT industries, early adoption of advanced technologies, a favorable regulatory environment, increasing demand for connected services, technological innovations, and a robust consumer electronics market.

Leading Market Players: -

• Vodafone Group Plc,

• Deutsche Telekom AG,

• Thales,

• NXP semiconductors,

• Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH,

• STMicroelectronics,

• NTT DOCOMO, Inc.,

• Infineon Technologies AG,

• Sierra Wireless,

• Telenor group

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global e-sim market. These players have adopted different strategies such as agreements, mergers, partnerships, product launches, collaborations, and new product development to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

e-sim market Report Highlights

By Application

• Connected Car

• Smartphone and Tablet

• Wearable Device

• Others

By Industry Vertical

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Manufacturing

• Telecommunication

• Transportation and Logistics

• Others

