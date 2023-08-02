BERNINA of America Teams Up With Nonprofit Sew Powerful for 2023 Sew-A-Thon to Help Girls in Zambia

AURORA, Ill., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery, serging and quilting machines, is partnering with Sew Powerful, a nonprofit that works to combat extreme poverty in Zambia, for an important fundraising effort during National Sewing Month in September. The second annual Sew-A-Thon invites individuals and groups to come together to sew as many fabric purses from September 1 – 30, 2023 which will be filled with feminine hygiene supplies so girls in Zambia can stay in school. Sew Powerful helps to create jobs that provide training and tools to make purposeful products that include purses, school uniforms, reusable hygiene pads, and more.



“At BERNINA of America, we recognize what it means to have a passion to create and that’s why it is especially rewarding to team up with Sew Powerful and help celebrate National Sewing Month,” said Paul Ashworth, CEO and President, BERNINA of America.

Serving as a platinum sponsor for the 2023 Sew-A-Thon, BERNINA of America is proud to provide two machines as grand prizes for those participating in the Sew Powerful signature fundraising event. The BERNINA 500 E (value of $4,899) provides an embroidery only machine experience featuring the BERNINA Swiss tradition of precision and the bernette 79 (value of $2,935) is the top of the line bernette model which combines sewing and embroidery perks. In addition, all participants who sign up to make purses for the September Sew-A-Thon will receive a $100 rebate on the purchase of a new BERNINA or bernette machine (MSRP $999 and up). BERNINA and other sponsors for the Sew-A-Thon are contributing more than $31,000 in total prizes and incentives this year.

Since 2014, Sew Powerful has collected more than 100,000 purses and has empowered girls in Zambia to reclaim up to six weeks of school per year. The goal of the Sew-A-Thon in September is to enroll 250 purse makers by August 31, 2023 to create and donate 25,000 purses this year to girls in need. In addition to creating purses, financial donations will be accepted and appreciated to help further by providing relief to the $10 cost to fill each Sew Powerful purse.

“Girls who stay in school all month long are much more likely to pass their 7th grade exam, allowing them to pursue secondary education in Zambia,” explains Jason Miles, Co-Founder of Sew Powerful. “Failing this test ends all educational opportunities. Imagine girls missing a week of school every month because they don't have the supplies to manage their periods. The Sew Powerful program and the Sew-A-Thon make an incredible impact by creating purposeful products that change communities.”

For those interested in sewing purses and contributing donations to help with the program, please contact the Sew Powerful team by August 31, 2023 and purses are to be completed throughout National Sewing Month in September. Drop-off locations across the country for the purses can be found at this link.

For more information on BERNINA of America, please visit bernina.com. Shop for BERNINA products online or buy directly from your nearest BERNINA Dealer. Follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. You can also find helpful tips for every skill level on the BERNINA Blog, WeAllSew.

About BERNINA

BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on BERNINA’s blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. Shop for BERNINA products online or buy directly from your nearest BERNINA Dealer. Follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. The BERNINA sister machine, bernette, can be found online. You can also find helpful tips and tutorials for every skill level on the BERNINA Blog, WeAllSew.

Media Contact

Mary Anne McAndrew

maryanne@dvkmarketing.com

847.540.6000

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ecc9f033-0572-49fc-b5fb-68affc44154b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/374e4213-8c0b-40df-b099-7507530d2da3