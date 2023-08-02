Michael Hill appointed to lead OMERS Infrastructure

TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMERS today announced that Michael Hill has been appointed Executive Vice President & Global Head of Infrastructure at OMERS. Michael, who joins OMERS on 5 September and will be based in New York, and report to Chief Investment Officer Ralph Berg.



Michael is a highly respected investment professional and leader with more than 30 years of broadly diversified, global investment experience. At OMERS he will have accountability and oversight for our global infrastructure investment and asset management programs. OMERS Infrastructure manages approximately C$34 billion in assets and had a 5-year average net return of 10.2% to the end of 2022.

Ralph Berg, Chief Investment Officer, OMERS, said: “Michael has an impressive track-record, extensive transaction background and significant experience in business strategy and sustainable energy. Infrastructure plays a core role in our global investment strategy, and I look forward to working with Michael and the entire team as we continue to focus on the pension promise to our members.”

Michael Hill, incoming Executive Vice President & Global Head of Infrastructure, OMERS, said: “OMERS Infrastructure has an excellent reputation and is well known for being purpose-driven, delivering strong results for members and partners, and for leading innovation in the way it invests and collaborates with its portfolio companies on transformations. It is a real privilege to join OMERS and I look forward to working with its world-class team of investment professionals to continue to grow its infrastructure platform.”

Michael joins OMERS from another Canada pension plan where most recently he was the Americas Head of Sustainable Energies, focused on direct private equity investments across the energy sector. He was also the head of the firm’s New York office. Previously, Michael spent over 25 years in investment banking, working across asset classes, in various roles at Nomura Securities, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley. He has worked globally, and been based out of New York, London and Toronto.

OMERS Infrastructure has more than 90 investment professionals around the world and has a portfolio of 30 assets in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

About OMERS Infrastructure

OMERS Infrastructure manages infrastructure investments globally on behalf of OMERS, the defined benefit pension plan for municipal employees in the Province of Ontario, Canada, and third-party investors through its Strategic Partnership Program. OMERS Infrastructure manages approximately C$34 billion, including capital invested on behalf of OMERS and third parties, in over 30 investments located in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and across sectors including energy, digital services, transportation and government-regulated services. OMERS Infrastructure has employees in Toronto, New York, the U.K., Continental Europe, Asia and Australia.

About OMERS

Founded in 1962, OMERS is one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans, with C$124.2 billion in net assets as at December 31, 2022. OMERS is a jointly-sponsored pension plan, with 1,000 participating employers ranging from large cities to local agencies, and over half a million active, deferred, and retired members. OMERS members include union and non-union employees of municipalities, school boards, local boards, transit systems, electrical utilities, emergency services and children’s aid societies across Ontario. Contributions to the Plan are funded equally by members and employers. OMERS teams work in Toronto, London, New York, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Singapore, Sydney and other major cities across North America and Europe – serving members and employers and originating and managing a diversified portfolio of high-quality investments in public markets, private equity, infrastructure, and real estate.

