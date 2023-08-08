Transitional Leadership: An Evening of Mastery, Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Education
Join Robert Greene, David Meltzer, Jim Riley, and Rachel Svoboda for an Inspirational Live Event Celebrating the Power of LeadershipORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to be inspired, motivated, and empowered as four visionary leaders come together for an extraordinary evening of wisdom and insights at the "Transitional Leadership: Mastery, Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Education" event. This exclusive live event promises to provide attendees with the tools and knowledge to unlock their full potential and make a positive impact in their communities.
Hosted at the prestigious Chapman University Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics in Orange, CA, on August 24, 2023, from 6 PM to 9 PM, this transformative event will feature a captivating keynote address, engaging panel discussions, and an interactive Q&A session. In addition, a VIP reception will provide a unique opportunity for intimate networking with the esteemed speakers.
The stellar lineup of speakers includes:
Robert Greene - World-renowned author of six New York Times bestselling books, including — “The 48 Laws of Power” (over 2 million copies sold in the US) and "Mastery," known for his profound teachings on strategy, human behavior, and personal growth.
David Meltzer - A renowned entrepreneur, best-selling author, and sought-after motivational speaker who will share his insights on building successful businesses and living a purpose-driven life.
Jim Riley - A respected leader and educator with extensive experience in driving positive change through transformative leadership and innovative educational strategies.
Rachel Svoboda - An inspiring advocate for women's empowerment and leadership, whose expertise will enlighten the audience on creating inclusive and impactful leadership practices.
"This event is a unique opportunity to learn from some of the brightest minds in the fields of leadership, entrepreneurship, and education," said Cynthia West, Ph.D., Director of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics at the Argyros School of Business, Chapman University. “We are honored to host the event and hope that Center will become the hub for the next generation of talent to collaborate on leading innovative startups and businesses. We encourage students and young leaders in the community to take advantage of this great opportunity to meet and network with this accomplished group of visionaries.”
Tickets are limited and selling fast. Don't miss your chance to be part of this life-changing experience!
August 24, 2023, 6pm
Chapman University
Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics
549 W Palm Ave, Orange, CA 92868
Tickets are now available for purchase online
https://www.youngentrepreneursyndicate.com/event
About Young Entrepreneur Syndicate (Y.E.S.)
The Young Entrepreneur Syndicate (Y.E.S.) is a coaching program that provides experienced support, skill development, motivation, mentoring, and management guidance to business leaders and entrepreneurs. The YES online platform is available through personal membership, school curriculum, corporate training, and executive coaching. Y.E.S. promises to guide your pursuit of being the best entrepreneur, intrapreneur, or business leader you can be on your journey to success. Learn More: www.YoungEntrepreneurSyndicate.com
