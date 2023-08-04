Gardening, Not Architecture Releases 'Voyage: A Live Visual Album' With Premiere at Darkhorse Theatre Nashville

Gardening, Not Architecture - Voyage (Cover Art) Gardening, Not Architecture - Press Photo (1) Gardening, Not Architecture - Press Photo (2)

A memorable and emotional journey that is both visually stunning and deeply moving.” — Kindling Arts

NASHVILLE, TENN., UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Music and performance artist Sarah Saturday (also known as Gardening, Not Architecture) has released the accompanying soundtrack to 'Voyage: A Live Visual Album'. The new musical-theatrical performance piece explores the shifting relationship we have with our own complex and layered identities and is exhibiting at Darkhorse Theatre in Nashville from August 3-5, 2023. LISTEN TO 'VOYAGE: A LIVE VISUAL ALBUM' HERE The Nashville-based interdisciplinary artist, and creative force behind Gardening, Not Architecture, has released her new multimedia project titled Voyage. This project includes original songs, produced by Boom Forest, that are performed live with backing tracks. The project also features short films directed by Sarah's long-time collaborator, Dycee Wildman, dance pieces choreographed by Joi Ware, audio sampling, and spoken word, further enhancing the overall artistic experience. With the Voyage performance, Saturday aims to create a safe and vulnerable space for audiences to explore their emotions. “The work of building a peaceful world around us begins within ourselves,” says Saturday. The stage play delves into the complex relationship we have with our inner voices, both positive and negative, and the journey we must endure to meet and understand those parts of ourselves in order to find inner peace."This new work really sums up the experience of my therapy and recovery journey over the past ten years,” says Saturday. “'Voyage' is both intensely personal and universally familiar -- it feels like a share you hear in the rooms of recovery that instantly helps you feel less alone because you see yourself in that person's story, even if that person's story is wildly different from your own."Widely recognized for her captivating performances, Saturday has gained accolades for her work, including an Individual Artist Fellowship from the Tennessee Arts Commission (FY2024). Her prolific output since 2007 includes numerous albums, singles, remixes, videos, and films. Sarah has also contributed her talents to film and TV scores, such as the feature film, Superpowerless. With over 200 shows under her belt across the U.S. and Canada, Saturday is gearing up to present her latest 40-minute live theatrical performance piece, Voyage, and its release promises to be a truly immersive and unforgettable experience.'Voyage: A Live Visual Album' will premiere at Darkhorse Theatre in Nashville, TN August 3-5, 2023. BUY TICKETS HERE LISTEN TO 'VOYAGE: A LIVE VISUAL ALBUM' on your favorite streaming platform now and visit www.sarahsaturday.com for more information.'VOYAGE: A LIVE VISUAL ALBUM' TRACKLISTING:1. Come Out2. Never Givin’ Up3. Lay Me Down4. Be Here Now5. Happy You’re Happy6. Like You7. Already Know###

Gardening, Not Architecture - "Like You" (Official Music Video)