Global Corner Bathtubs Market Size is expected to grow approximately at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period: Reed Intelligence
From 2023 to 2031, the Global Corner Bathtubs Market Size is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.1%, according to a recent analysis by Reed Intelligence. North America is the largest market for corner bathtubs.
New York, United States, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Corner Bathtubs Market Size is expanding as a result of rising consumer disposable incomes, increased luxury bathtub demand, and greater acceptance of corner bathtubs in tiny bathrooms.
Due to their many benefits over conventional bathtubs, corner bathtubs are growing in popularity. They are perfect for small bathrooms because they are often more compact and smaller. They also provide a more opulent bathing experience because the bathroom feels larger when they are placed in a bathroom corner.
Market Dynamics
Corner bathtubs are frequently thought of as a more opulent alternative to standard bathtubs. They can be tailored to the unique requirements of the user and provide a more roomy and peaceful bathing experience. Corner bathtubs are an excellent choice for tiny bathrooms because they can be installed there while still offering a roomy bathing experience.
This is particularly crucial in cities where there is frequently a shortage of space. Consumers are more likely to purchase luxuries, like corner bathtubs, as discretionary earnings rise. In developing nations, where the middle class is expanding quickly, this is particularly true.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
|6.1%
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape, and Trends
|Segments Covered
| Segment by Type
|Geographies Covered
|
|Market Drivers
|
|Market Opportunities
|
Additionally, the market for corner bathtubs is expanding due to consumers' increasing disposable incomes. Customers are more prepared to spend money on luxury bathtubs that provide a more opulent bathing experience as they have more money to spend.
The main factors influencing the corner bathtubs industry are also noted in the Reed Intelligence study. These trends include the increased demand for custom-made bathtubs, the appeal of spa-inspired bathtubs, and the expanding popularity of acrylic bathtubs.
Regional Analysis
North America is the largest market for corner bathtubs, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The growth of the corner bathtubs market in North America is being driven by the increasing demand for luxury bathtubs, the growing popularity of corner bathtubs in small bathrooms, and the rising disposable incomes of consumers.
The growth of the corner bathtubs market in Europe is being driven by similar factors, as well as the increasing popularity of corner bathtubs in emerging markets, such as Turkey and Russia.
The growth of the corner bathtubs market in the Asia Pacific is being driven by the rising disposable incomes of consumers, the growing popularity of corner bathtubs in small bathrooms, and the increasing demand for spa-like bathtubs.
Here Are Some Key Highlights For The Corner Bathtubs Market:
- From 2023 to 2031, the Corner Bathtubs Market size is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1%.
- The market is being pushed by expanding consumer disposable incomes, rising corner bathtub use in tiny bathrooms, and increased demand for luxury bathtubs.
- The expanding demand for custom-made bathtubs, the popularity of spa-like bathtubs, and the rising popularity of acrylic bathtubs are some of the significant industry trends.
- The market is anticipated to expand over the next several years as a result of the aforementioned causes as well as the rising demand for corner bathtubs in developing economies.
Key Figures
- Kohler
- American Standard
- Toto
- Universal Tubs
- Comfortflo
- Ariel
- Empava
- Hydro Systems
- Jacuzzi
- Glass Desigh
- Arrow
Market Segmentation
Segment by Type
- Acrylic
- Fiber Reinforced Plastic
- Ceramic
Segment by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
Segment by Region
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East and Africa
- LATAM
