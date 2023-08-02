Oral Thin Films Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.35 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.47%: Straits Research

The global oral thin films market size was valued at USD 2,577.18 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 5,357.18 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.47% during the forecast period (2023-2031), The sublingual film segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.26% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An oral thin film (OTF) is a very thin film composed of a mono or multi-layer polymeric matrix applied in the mouth. OTFs are commonly soluble, water-based polymers designed for rapid drug administration. The oral route is the most advised method for delivering therapeutic drugs due to its simplicity, low cost of therapy, and high patient compliance rate. Tablets and capsules are the two oral solid dose forms most frequently used. Patients who are bedridden, old, or young patients, however, have trouble swallowing regular oral dosage forms. After successfully overcoming this obstacle, oral rapid-dissolving films, referred to as oral thin films (OTFs), have gained broad attention.

Growing Burden of Target Diseases Drives the Global Market

Patients with specific conditions, such as Migraine, schizophrenia, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and others, are given oral thin films to make them feel better. The market for oral thin films is expected to grow over the projected period since older people can take prescriptions less easily. Migraine, a common neurological disorder , is one of the most common medical conditions in the world.

According to the American Migraine Foundation, migraines are the third most common ailment, affecting one in seven people globally. It affects about 37 million Americans. The disease will affect 148 million people worldwide in the upcoming years. As a result, it is projected that as migraine incidence rises, there will be an increase in demand for oral medicine delivery modalities. Due to enhanced absorption and an earlier beginning of the action, Zolmitriptan sublingual film has been demonstrated to be a better option for treating acute migraine attacks than standard dosages.

Growing Demand for Sublingual Film Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Thin films are studied by pharmaceutical experts worldwide as a cutting-edge medication delivery technique. It has been noticed that thin films can be used as an alternative to conventional dose forms. The sublingual route is utilized to administer drugs with high mucosal permeability and is intended to treat acute disorders. The active components are administered systemically via diffusing through the tongue's ventral surface and the floor of the mouth. Additionally, sublingual films with characteristics including dissolution rates, adhesion, film thickness, material composition, taste-masking, and active medicinal ingredient absorption rates are available on the market. Dissolution may begin in reaction to a specific biological fluid, pH, or other situation. Products with many layers could be made for optimum bioavailability and stability.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 5,357.18 million Market Size in 2022 USD 2,577.18 million CAGR 8.47% Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Disease Indication, Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., IntelGenx Corp., LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG, Viatris, NAL Pharma, ZIM Laboratories Limited, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cure Pharmaceutical, and C.L.Pharm. Key Market Opportunities Growing Demand for Sublingual Film Key Market Drivers Growing Burden of Target Diseases

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.13% during the forecast period. The United States has the largest market share in North America since a significant portion of the population is considering schizophrenia drug therapy due to their hectic lifestyles. The National Alliance on Mental Illness estimates that every year in the United States, 1.5 million adults will develop schizophrenia. Schizophrenia symptoms appear earlier in males than women, typically diagnosed in young individuals between late adolescence and early adulthood. Throughout the projected period, market growth is anticipated to be fueled by the launch of new products and the presence of prominent industry players. Due to factors such as the rising prevalence of specific ailments, the advantages of oral thin films like rapid absorption, and collaboration among market participants, the industry is growing. The prospect of rising drug and addiction rates may also help Mexico's market expansion despite the confluence of local and global factors. Market participants' strategic steps to advertise their presence in the Mexican market aid the industry's expansion.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.93% during the forecast period. The market for oral thin films in Germany is projected to expand quickly due to the country's sophisticated healthcare system and developing nanotechnology-based pharmaceutical sector. Several market players also fuel the expansion of the domestic market. For instance, Vektor Pharma TF GmbH and its personnel have innovated in designing, testing, and producing thin-film pharmaceutical formulations. The market's expansion is also aided by the strategic agreement reached by market participants to improve their national positions. It is projected that factors such as the rising incidence of mental illnesses, the volume of research and development initiatives, and the launch of new products with cutting-edge technology will boost the market for oral thin films in the United Kingdom. Apomorphine sublingual film treats OFF episodes in Parkinson's patients, and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. agreed to give BIAL exclusive commercial license rights in Europe. Product distribution throughout the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA), and the United Kingdom are mandated under this agreement for BIAL. The market may benefit as a result of this.

Key Highlights

The global oral thin films market size is projected to reach U SD 5,357.18 million by 2031 , growing at a CAGR of 8.47% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

is projected to reach U , growing at a during the forecast period (2023-2031). Based on product , the global oral thin film market is bifurcated into sublingual, fast dissolving dental/buccal film. The sublingual film segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.26% during the forecast period.

, the global oral thin film market is bifurcated into sublingual, fast dissolving dental/buccal film. The sublingual film segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on disease indication, the global oral thin films market is bifurcated into schizophrenia, Migraine, opioid dependence, nausea and vomiting, and other disease indications. The opioid dependence segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.71% during the forecast period.

the global oral thin films market is bifurcated into schizophrenia, Migraine, opioid dependence, nausea and vomiting, and other disease indications. The opioid dependence segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on distribution channels, the global oral thin films market is bifurcated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and other distribution channels. The retail pharmacies segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.59% during the forecast period.

the global oral thin films market is bifurcated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and other distribution channels. The retail pharmacies segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a during the forecast period. North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.13% during the forecast period.

Competitors in Oral Thin Films Market

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

IntelGenx Corp.

LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG

Viatris

NAL Pharma

ZIM Laboratories Limited

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Cure Pharmaceutical

C.L.Pharm

Segmentation of Oral Thin Films Market

By Product

Sublingual Film

Fast Dissolving Dental/Buccal Film

By Disease Indication

Schizophrenia

Migraine

Opioid Dependence

Nausea and Vomiting

Other Disease Indication

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Other Distribution Channels

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Recent Development

In October 2022, Aquestive Therapeutics licensed Sympazan® (clobazam) Oral Film to Assertio Holdings, Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics licensed Sympazan® (clobazam) Oral Film to Assertio Holdings, Inc. In October 2022, IntelGenx Corp. (the "Company" or "IntelGenx") provided an update on its collaboration with its strategic partner, Life Sciences, for the development of novel formulations of pharmaceutical-grade psychedelics based on IntelGenx's polymeric film technologies.

