The Future of Automated and Autonomous Driving Technologies is at AVCC2023, AVCC’s Annual Conference in Cambridge, UK
AVCC2023: Driving the Future of Software-Defined Vehicles, taking place September 26 to 28 in Cambridge, UK
The event program provides an unrivaled opportunity to learn firsthand the groundbreaking research, collaboration, and concepts shaping the future of automated and autonomous transportation.”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AVCC, a global automated and autonomous vehicle (AV) consortium that specifies and benchmarks solutions for AV computing in the automotive industry, today announced its first-annual conference, AVCC2023: Driving the Future of Software-Defined Vehicles, taking place September 26 to 28 in Cambridge, UK. The conference has a range of engaging presentations, panel discussions, workshops, social events, and networking opportunities showcasing the latest advancements, innovations, and insights in automated and autonomous driving technologies.
The event program is carefully curated to provide an unrivaled opportunity to learn firsthand the groundbreaking research, collaboration, and concepts shaping the future of automated and autonomous transportation. From cutting-edge compute platforms to state-of-the-art sensors to the latest machine-learning algorithms, attendees will connect with other industry visionaries, engage in thought-provoking workshops and discussions, see tomorrow’s technology firsthand, and build invaluable connections.
AVCC2023’s speakers, working group meetings, and workshops include topics on the latest in the software-defined vehicle, including:
● Artificial Intelligence (AI)
● Benchmarking
● Cybersecurity
● Data Architecture
● Software Portability
● Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)
● and the legal policies shaping the industry
The event will also feature an in-person meeting of the joint AVCC/MLCommons Automotive Benchmark Task Force. Members and non-members are both welcome to join the event’s sessions and meetings. AVCC2023 is a unique opportunity to witness the future of transportation and be an integral part of it. In-person and virtual registration options are currently available, with an early bird discount rate for attendees that register by the end of August. Confirmed speakers at AVCC2023 include:
● Laith Altimime, President, SEMI Europe
● Dr. Oliver Bringmann, Embedded Systems at the University of Tübingen
● Jeff Farrah, Executive Director of the Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association (AVIA)
● Suraj Gajendra, Vice President - Automotive Products, Software and Solutions, Arm
● Andreas Herp, Autonomous Driving Platform, Mercedes-Benz, Daimler AG
● David Kanter, Founder and Executive Director, MLCommons
● Zico Kolter, Associate Professor at Carnegie Mellon University's School of Computer Science and Chief Scientist of AI Research at the Bosch Center for AI (BCAI)
● Dr. Daniel Mueller-Gritschneder, Electronic Design Automation at the Technical University of Munich
● Doug Newcomb, Automotive Journalist and Consultant
● Dr. Jonathan Petit, Director of Engineering at Qualcomm
● Dr. Debendra Das Sharma, Senior Fellow, Intel
● Dr. Marko Simičić, R&D Engineer, IMEC
● Selika Josiah Talbott, JD, Autonomous Vehicle Consulting
Additional speakers, panelists and keynote speakers will be announced on the event's website at www.avcconsortium.org/avcc2023.
What: AVCC2023: Driving the Future of Software-Defined Vehicles - an industry conference for the automated and autonomous vehicle industry
When: September 26-28, 2023
Where: Arm Ltd. Headquarters, 110 Fulbourn Rd, Cambridge CB1 9NJ, United Kingdom
For: Automotive and technology industry professionals, media, and industry analysts
For more information or to register as a general attendee for AVCC2023, please visit www.avcconsortium.org/avcc2023.
To secure complimentary media or industry analyst passes for AVCC2023, please register at www.avcconsortium.org/aro/meeting/avcc2023/register and select “AVCC2023 Media & Analyst.”
About AVCC
AVCC is a global automated and autonomous vehicle (AV) consortium that specifies and benchmarks solutions for AV computing, cybersecurity, functional safety, and building block interconnects. AVCC is a not-for-profit membership organization building an ecosystem of OEMs, automotive suppliers, and semiconductor and software suppliers in the automotive industry. The consortium addresses the complexity of the intelligent-vehicle software-defined automotive environment and promotes member-driven dialogue within technical working groups to address non-differentiable common challenges. AVCC is committed to driving the evolution of autonomous and automated solutions up to L5 performance. www.avcconsortium.org
Sarah LaLiberte
AVCC
