Paul Merrell, Luminary Cloud Computer Scientist, Software Engineer and Model Synthesizer, to Present at Siggraph 2023

Graphics and animation specialist makes fourth Siggraph appearance

REDWOOD CITY, CA, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luminary Cloud, Inc., a pioneer in cloud-native CAE simulation, has announced that Paul Merrell, Ph.D., will present his latest paper, entitled “Example-based Procedural Modeling Using Graph Grammars”, at Siggraph 2023 in Los Angeles, on August 7th. Dr. Merrell is an influential member of the Siggraph community and a stand-out contributor in his role as one of the first front end software design engineers at Luminary Cloud. Prior to joining Luminary, Dr. Merrell was at Google for almost a decade, and is named on two Google Maps patents.

Dr. Merrell earned his BS and MS in Electrical Engineering at Brigham Young University, and his Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. During his time at UNC, he also created a 3D procedural modeling tool called Model Synthesis, as well as a modeling system for reconstructing cities from video. Following that, he did nearly two years of postdoctoral work at Stanford University, working on generating new models from old ones, long before AI was given the same capabilities.

“Modeling for me has always been a mashup of science, engineering and art,” said Dr. Merrell, “but in my role at Luminary, I can indulge my passion for building tools to help engineers solve real practical problems. Building a great user experience is an exciting challenge both on the technical side and in terms of art and design. And that idea is very much in line with the insights I’ll be sharing at Siggraph.”

In his spare time, Paul Merrell maintains an 85,000+ subscriber YouTube channel called “It’s Just Astronomical!”, in which he creates computer models and animations that explain what causes weather, how to measure interstellar bodies, and certain aspects of physics and other natural phenomena. His list of papers and citations can be found here.

About Luminary Cloud, Inc.
Luminary Cloud is an early-stage tech startup focused on innovation that taps the nearly infinite performance and availability of the cloud to accelerate enterprise industrial R&D. The company is developing its initial product, currently in beta, in stealth mode. https://www.luminarycloud.com/#1

