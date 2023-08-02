Google Cloud, Meta, Microsoft & Vipera Among First to Access NVIDIA's Groundbreaking DGX GH200
NVIDIA, a global pioneer in AI computing, has unveiled its much-anticipated GH200, a state-of-the-art AI supercomputer engineered to handle generative AI workloads with unparalleled efficiency. Tech giants Google Cloud, Meta, Microsoft, and Vipera are among the first to gain access to this game-changing technology, signaling a significant leap forward in AI capabilities.
The Nvidia DGX GH200, fueled by 256 NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchips and equipped with a staggering 144TB of GPU memory, is poised to redefine the AI landscape. Delivering a performance of 1 exaFLOPS and packed with advanced features, the DGX GH200 is purpose-built to tackle the most demanding AI workloads.
"NVIDIA's DGX GH200 is a monumental stride in AI computing," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "We eagerly anticipate the innovative ways in which Google Cloud, Meta, Microsoft, and Vipera will harness this technology to push the envelope of AI capabilities."
In a strategic move to democratize access to this cutting-edge technology, NVIDIA intends to provide the DGX GH200 design as a blueprint to cloud service providers and other hyperscalers. This initiative will empower these organizations to tailor the Nvidia GH200 to their unique infrastructure requirements, spurring innovation and expediting the adoption of AI across a multitude of sectors.
The DGX GH200 is more than just a technology provider; it's a trusted partner committed to ensuring success. As a fully vetted and integrated solution encompassing software, compute, and networking, the DGX GH200 offers comprehensive services, from installation and infrastructure management to expert guidance on workload optimization, enabling teams to hit the ground running.
Preorders for the DGX GH200 are now available, offering organizations an early opportunity to harness the power of this revolutionary AI supercomputer.
