Seven state parks to receive new UTVs or ATVs through $100,000 Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation grant
A new utility task vehicle is in service at T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park. This and six other UTVs or ATVs were provided through a $100,000 grant from Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation.
Vehicles will assist in beach cleanups and resource management at coastal parks
The beaches found within our amazing state parks are among the best in the world, and these vehicles will help dedicated park staff keep them pristine and healthy.”TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seven of Florida’s award-winning state parks have received new utility task vehicles (UTVs) or all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) as the result of a continuing partnership between the Florida State Parks Foundation and the Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation.
— Julia Gill Woodward, Florida State Parks Foundation CEO
Bill Baggs Cape Florida (Key Biscayne), Fort Clinch (Fernandina Beach), Lovers Key (Fort Myers Beach) and T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula (Port St. Joe) state parks will receive UTVs, while Sebastian Inlet State Park (Melbourne Beach), William J. “Billy Joe” Recreation Area (Port St. Joe) and Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area (Flagler Beach) will receive ATVs.
Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation made a $100,000 contribution to provide for the vehicles, which will assist park staff with cleanup and resource management projects on beaches across Florida’s Gulf and Atlantic coasts.
Altogether, Florida State Parks manages more than 100 miles of white-sand beaches, many of which are regularly featured on annual “best-of” lists and rankings.
“The beaches found within our amazing state parks are among the best in the world, and these vehicles will help dedicated park staff keep them pristine and healthy,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “Surfing’s Evolution has been an outstanding partner for many years, and we appreciate their dedication to Florida’s state parks and beaches.”
Famed surfer Ron DiMenna and his wife Lynne founded Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation, Inc., to recognize the importance of the beach and surfing lifestyle in Florida and protect these beaches for future generations to enjoy.
Surfing’s Evolution first partnered with the Florida State Parks Foundation to provide beach wheelchairs at 10 state parks in 2021, then expanded that partnership to more than 50 wheelchairs at parks across the state later that year.
“We believe that Florida’s beaches should be accessible to all and preserved for all time,” said Jacquie Youngs, Foundation Administrator for Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation. “Our state parks do an incredible job of managing Florida’s beaches and other natural wonders, and the Foundation is proud to support them.”
Tim Linafelt
Florida State Parks Foundation
+1 850-559-8914
email us here