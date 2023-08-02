Ozop Energy Solutions’ Vehicle Service Contracts Include Nationwide Roadside Mobile Charging Network

Warwick, NY, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Insurance Company, Inc. dba OZOP Plus, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OZSC or the “Company”), announces that every “Fully Charged” Vehicle Service Contract (VSC) includes roadside assistance through Questx. Questx provides mobile rapid charging services as part of their roadside assistance package.



Through our partners Questx and NSD (Nation Safe Drivers), both renowned for their decades of experience in revolutionizing roadside assistance, every VSC holder will have access to top-tier roadside support including roadside charging. These industry pioneers have recently joined forces, combining 90 years of expertise to offer an unrivaled level of nationwide service. Additionally, their independent service providers rely on SparkCharge, the trailblazing company that pioneered the first-ever EV charging system and network and Charge Me, the first of its kind off grid charging solution. The integration of these two service providers creates the largest nationwide roadside charging network. Adding this to Ozop Plus's existing National EV Battery Recycling program, in collaboration with Cirba Solutions, sets new industry standards for comprehensive EV solutions.

Tom Hunter, CEO of Charge Me Inc, stated “We are thrilled to unveil our collaboration with Ozop Energy Solutions, marking a significant milestone for Charge.me in bolstering support for EV drivers nationwide. Our advanced portable, off-grid charging solutions stand ready to provide swift and effective roadside assistance during emergencies or whenever your EV power needs require. Together with Ozop, our unified mission targets alleviating range anxiety and enabling mass EV adoption. By integrating our revolutionary technology with Ozop's trusted service network, we empower EV owners with peace of mind that they will have access to charging whenever and wherever they need.”

Ozop Plus remains dedicated to delivering exceptional services and revolutionizing the EV industry. The Company’s forward- thinking approach continues to overcome industry concerns with the battery removal logistics and its recycling, as well as bringing the long sought after solution to range anxiety with roadside charging.

Brian Conway, CEO of the Company stated “We recently attended the NIADA convention in Las Vegas where we introduced the mobile charging roadside assistance available in every VSC. We believe with the high limits in both years and miles as well as the comprehensive coverage of the EV with emphasis on the battery, we bring “peace of mind” to the EV buyer and additional revenue streams to automobile dealers and their F & I personnel. We are excited to provide EV owners with the most comprehensive support package available on the market and remain committed to making OZOP Plus/Fully Charged the premier provider for VSCs.”

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (http://ozopenergy.com/) invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ultra-high-power chargers, inverters, and power supplies for a wide variety of applications in the defense, heavy industrial, aircraft ground support, maritime and other sectors. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Ozop Energy Systems, Inc.

Ozop Energy Systems is a manufacturer and distributor of Renewable Energy products in the Energy Storage, Solar, Microgrids, and EV charging Station space. We offer a broad portfolio of Renewable Energy products at competitive prices with a commitment to customer satisfaction from selection, to ordering, shipping, and delivery.

About Ozop Engineering and Design

Ozop Engineering and Design engineers’ energy efficient, easy to install and use, digital lighting controls solutions for commercial buildings, campuses, and sports complexes throughout North America. Products include relays panels, controllers, occupancy/vacancy sensors, daylight sensors and wall switch stations. Ozop has a dedicated design team that produces system drawings and a technical support group for product questions and onsite system commissioning. Our mission is recognized for our deep understanding of power management systems and ability to provide the right solution for each facility.

www.ozopengineering.com

About Ozop Capital Partners

Ozop Capital Partners Inc. is a majority owned subsidiary of the Company, and wholly owns EV Insurance Company, Inc. (“EVIC”). EVIC, DBA Ozop Plus is a licensed reinsurance company that will market and distribute a vehicle service contract for the electric vehicle market, focusing on battery replacement, repair, and roadside assistance products.

About Royal Administration Services

Royal Administration Services, Inc. is a developer, provider and administrator of Vehicle Service Contracts. Royal is dedicated to providing the most cutting edge products, services and support available in the industry today. Royal has been in business for over 35 years, administers in excess of 2 million policies and had paid over $.5 billion in claims.

About Questx

Questx offers high-touch, high service solutions including Roadside Assistance, Towing, First Notice of Loss, Insurance Claims, Glass repair and specialized services for RV’s, motorcycles, exotic automobiles and more. Their innovative software gives insurers an opportunity to custom brand a mobile app that provides drivers with live-event status updates. With a 24/7/365 live contact center, Quest ensures the customer’s peace of mind.

https://twitter.com/OzopEnergy

https://www.facebook.com/OzopEnergy/

Safe Harbor Statement

“This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company’s control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.”

Investor Relations Contact – Ozop

The Waypoint Refinery, LLC

845-397-2956

www.thewaypointrefinery.com