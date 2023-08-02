Global SiC CMP Slurry Market Projected to Reach US$ 177.3 Million in 2029- QY Research, Inc.
Demand from 4 Inch SiC Wafer and 6 Inch SiC Wafer are the major drivers for the SiC CMP Slurry industry.CASTLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Carbide (SiC) is a wide-bandgap semiconductor material known for its excellent thermal and electrical properties. It is used in power electronics, automotive applications, aerospace, and various other industries. As the demand for SiC-based devices and components grows, the need for efficient and effective CMP slurries also increases to meet the stringent manufacturing requirements.
A newly published report titled “Global SiC CMP Slurry Market Insights, Forecast to 2028” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The SiC CMP Slurry report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth.
SiC CMP Slurry report published by QYResearch reveals that COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War impacted the market dually in 2022. Global SiC CMP Slurry market is projected to reach US$ 177.3 million in 2029, increasing from US$ 42 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 21.4% during the period of 2023 to 2029. Demand from 4 Inch SiC Wafer and 6 Inch SiC Wafer are the major drivers for the industry.
Global key players of SiC CMP slurry include Entegris (Sinmat), Saint-Gobain, Fujimi Corporation, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 81%. United Sates is the largest producer, holds a share around 58%, followed by Japan and China, with share 21% and 9%, separately. The largest market is Americas, holds a share nearly 69%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, with share 18% and 13%, separately.In terms of product type, SiC Colloidal Silica Slurry is the largest subdivision, accounting for approximately 73% of the market share. And in terms of application, 4 Inch SiC Wafer is the largest downstream field, accounting for approximately 54%.
Key factors driving the SiC CMP slurry market include:
1. Growing SiC-based applications: The adoption of SiC in power electronics and other applications is increasing due to its superior performance compared to traditional materials like silicon. As more SiC-based devices are manufactured, the demand for CMP slurries also rises.
2. Semiconductor industry growth: The semiconductor industry, as a whole, has been experiencing steady growth, driven by technological advancements and increased demand for electronic devices. SiC is a significant player in this growth, leading to a parallel expansion of the SiC CMP slurry market.
3. Focus on high-quality polishing: CMP is crucial for achieving high-quality polished surfaces, especially for advanced semiconductor devices. As SiC is used in cutting-edge applications, the need for precise and reliable CMP slurries becomes paramount.
4. Advancements in CMP technology: Continuous research and development efforts have led to the development of advanced CMP slurries with improved performance, selectivity, and reduced defects. This encourages the adoption of SiC CMP slurries in various semiconductor manufacturing processes.
However, it's important to note that market conditions might have changed since my last update, and I recommend checking more recent sources and industry reports for the latest information on the SiC CMP slurry market in 2023. Factors like market size, key players, regional trends, and technology advancements might have evolved by this time.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global SiC CMP Slurry Market Research Report:
Entegris (Sinmat)
Saint-Gobain
Fujimi Corporation
CMC Materials
Shanghai Xinanna Electronic Technology
Ferro (UWiZ Technology)
Beijing Hangtian Saide
Beijing Grish Hitech
Global SiC CMP Slurry Market by Type:
SiC Colloidal Silica Slurry
SiC Alumina Slurry
Others
Global SiC CMP Slurry Market by Application:
4 Inch SiC Wafer
6 Inch SiC Wafer
8 Inch SiC Wafer
