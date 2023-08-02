Dogwood Commons Celebrates Grand Opening

Construction is complete at the first 55+ active adult community in Centerville, Ohio

Centerville, Ohio, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogwood Commons, a Treplus Community will be celebrating the Grand Opening on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The public is invited to join us for this occasion and to explore the active adult lifestyle offered in this community.

The grand opening event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony starting at Noon at The Commons building. The Grand Opening will include community tours, drawings and giveaways from Noon to 5 PM, refreshments, and local music favorite, Shado will perform from 3-5 PM on the patio.

“We are excited to be part of the Centerville community and celebrating active adult living at Dogwood Commons,” said Jane Arthur Roslovic, CEO & Co-Founder.

Dogwood Commons offers one and two-bedroom apartment homes that are spacious, single-story floor plans with attached garages. This 55+ active adult community is located at 4500 Dogwood Circle East in Cornerstone of Centerville North, a mixed use development right off I-675 at exit 7, Wilmington Pike toward Bellbrook. We are quickly leasing one and two-bedroom apartment homes.

Live in a neighborhood, belong to a community of active adults! For more information about Dogwood Commons, visit us online at TreplusCommunities.com or call 937.907.0010.

About Treplus Communities

Treplus Communities is a premier, multi-family development company based in Columbus, Ohio focused on meeting the needs of active adults age 55+. Our beautiful communities offer single-story, condo-quality luxury apartments with attached garages and private entrances that incorporate Universal Design principles and feature designer finishes. We offer amenity-rich, maintenance-free communities that provide accessibility and a carefree lifestyle with great opportunities for social engagement.

