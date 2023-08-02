BeyondTrust’s Identity Security Insights Provides Unprecedented Visibility into Identity Threats

First-of-its-kind solution discovers and helps remediate difficult to detect identity-based threats



Provides organizations with a 360-degree view of all identities and privileges to eliminate blind spots and shut down attack pathways

ATLANTA, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, today announced the general availability of its groundbreaking Identity Security Insights solution. With the escalating complexity of cyber threats targeting identities and credentials, this innovative solution sets a new standard in securing both human and non-human identities and privileges, providing organizations with unparalleled visibility and advanced identity-first threat detection capabilities.

Identity Security Insights represents a transformative addition to the BeyondTrust platform, providing an advanced intelligence layer that empowers organizations to achieve new levels of identity and access security. The solution offers a unified view of identities, accounts, cloud entitlements, and privileged access across the entire identity estate, enabling organizations to seamlessly correlate data from both BeyondTrust's products and third-party identity providers, such as Okta, Ping Identity, and Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), and cloud providers, such as AWS and Azure.

By harnessing advanced analytics and intelligence, Identity Security Insights provides real-time visualization of threats, illuminates potential attack paths, and offers smart, actionable recommendations to enhance identity hygiene. Early adopters of the solution have quickly discovered and remediated security risks where unauthorized users could gain access to sensitive systems and data, including unmanaged admin and over-privileged accounts, potential on-premises to cloud privilege escalation paths, pivot points that attackers could use to go from personal email accounts to corporate admin accounts, opportunities for session hijacking, and many other previously undetectable security gaps that could be compromised by bad actors.

Key Features of BeyondTrust's Identity Security Insights Solution include:

Comprehensive Identity & Access Visibility : Gain a unified view of identities and access across your entire estate, including multi-cloud and on-premises environments, all from a single interface, providing a holistic understanding of identity-related risks.

: Gain a unified view of identities and access across your entire estate, including multi-cloud and on-premises environments, all from a single interface, providing a holistic understanding of identity-related risks. Identity Threat Detection : Instantly identify identity-based anomalies, ranked by severity, empowering organizations to detect and proactively respond to potential threats.

: Instantly identify identity-based anomalies, ranked by severity, empowering organizations to detect and proactively respond to potential threats. Reduced Identity Attack Surface : Pinpoint blind spots and mitigate risks by proactively identifying vulnerabilities and recommending ways to close gaps and strengthen your identity security posture.

: Pinpoint blind spots and mitigate risks by proactively identifying vulnerabilities and recommending ways to close gaps and strengthen your identity security posture. Integrated Ecosystem : Leveraging the intelligence of BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) products and other core Identity Access Management systems to automatically remediate identified threats, Identity Security Insights creates a robust and unified defense against cyberattacks.

: Leveraging the intelligence of BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) products and other core Identity Access Management systems to automatically remediate identified threats, Identity Security Insights creates a robust and unified defense against cyberattacks. Quick Start, Instant Value: With a simple two-step process, organizations begin reaping benefits from actionable findings in less than 30 minutes.



“The biggest thing that I’ve been excited about with Identity Security Insights is that you’re looking at my Okta,” said Chris Dailey, Manager of Information Security, Benjamin Moore. “You’re also the only one that has access to this kind of information across all my servers and my employees. I don’t have a tool collecting that local information other than BeyondTrust's solutions. There’s a lot that you can show me that no one else can.”

“Identity Security Insights completely revolutionizes the way organizations approach identity security, providing an unprecedented level of visibility, threat detection, and actionable insights that haven’t been available to date,” said Marc Maiffret, CTO of BeyondTrust. “We focus on securing the privileges and access that make compromised identities dangerous. By empowering organizations to proactively protect their identities, we’re continuing to spearhead advancements in cybersecurity that safeguard critical assets in today's evolving threat landscape.”

For more information or to request a demo of BeyondTrust's Identity Security Insights, please visit www.beyondtrust.com/identity-security-insights.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, enabling organizations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access. We offer the only platform with both intelligent identity threat detection and a privilege control plane that delivers zero-trust based least privilege to shrink your attack surface and eliminate security blind spots.

BeyondTrust protects identities, access, and endpoints across your organization, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are leading the charge in innovating identity-first security and are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, plus a global ecosystem of partners. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

Follow BeyondTrust:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/beyondtrust

Blog: https://www.beyondtrust.com/blog

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/beyondtrust

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beyondtrust

For BeyondTrust:

Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing for BeyondTrust

P: (801) 373-7888

E: mikeb@connectmarketing.com