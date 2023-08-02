Fresh Out of the Oven, Great American Cookies Opens 400th Location

Original Cookie Cake Franchise Hits Key Growth Milestone

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Cookies, the Original Cookie Cake franchise, is proud to announce the opening of its 400th location. Since its inception in 1977, the iconic chain, known for its original chocolate chip cookie recipe, has spread sweetness around the globe. To date, Great American Cookies is located in 31 states and five countries around the world.

In the last two years, the brand has experienced accelerated growth, opening 73 new locations and entering new states such as Alaska, Arizona, Illinois and New Mexico. The steady expansion of the brand can be attributed to the chain’s unwavering commitment to its roots, with classic offerings that generation after generation have come to love. Similarly, Great American Cookies has grown via a successful co-branding model with equally sweet sister brand, Marble Slab Creamery. Launching in 2009, there are now over 179 co-branded locations worldwide. Additionally, with the recent acquisition of the Nestle Toll House Café by Chip franchise business in May 2022, over 50 locations have been converted to Great American Cookies.

“For the last 46 years, we have proven that Great American Cookies is a strong franchise concept that stands the test of time,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Great American Cookies. “While the space has gained new entrants over the years, our customers continue to celebrate their milestones with our Original Cookie Cakes and create sweet memories with our fresh-baked cookies. Opening our 400th location is an incredible achievement that we dedicate to our amazing franchisees and raving fans. Thank you for helping us continue to share the fun of Great American Cookies across the globe.”

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast-casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With 400 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

