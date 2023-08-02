DisruptABA™ Virtual Conference: Pursuing Radical Honesty and Change in Applied Behavior Analysis

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) professional community is eagerly anticipating the groundbreaking virtual conference, DisruptABA ™, which is set to take place on November 11th, 2023. Organized by Maryland-based Verbal Beginnings, this one-day event promises to challenge conventional thinking, tackle critical topics that demand open discussion, and showcase influential speakers who are driving revolutionary change within the field of ABA.



A Different Type of Conference

DisruptABA™ is more than just another conference; it is a powerful platform for unapologetic honesty and candid dialogue, creating the perfect setting for radical change. The event delves into thought-provoking topics with no holds barred, sparking discussions on issues that have been overlooked or unaddressed for far too long.

The conference will feature two tracks, "Clinician" and "Organization", providing attendees with diverse perspectives to explore. Topics will range from reevaluating career paths and combating entitlement in the workplace to critiquing ABA dogma and ethics, all while maintaining a strong focus on centering neurodiverse voices and promoting genuine social validity.

DisruptABA™ has carefully curated an impressive lineup of speakers, pioneers in the ABA field who are forging the path towards revolutionary thinking. With renowned individuals like Sarah Trautman, Ellie Kazemi, Russell Lehman, Tyra Sellers, and Danyelle Beal, attendees are sure to gain invaluable insights and inspiration.

Recognizing the value of time and flexibility, DisruptABA™ is an entirely virtual conference. Attendees will have access to recorded content for 4 weeks after the event, allowing them to tailor their conference experience to their schedule and pace. By participating in the event, attendees can earn up to 16 CEU credits. This includes all of the supervision and ethics credits required to recertify, helping participants stay at the forefront of their profession.

For a limited time, attendees can take advantage of exclusive early bird pricing, available only this summer. Don't miss the opportunity to participate in this transformative conference at a discounted rate.

DisruptABA™ is the perfect event for professionals, leaders, and clinicians in the ABA field to help create the best version of themselves and revolutionize the ABA profession for the better.

For registration and more information, please visit https://behaviorlive.com/DisruptABA/home

About Verbal Beginnings

Verbal Beginnings is a family-focused network of professionals providing exceptional comprehensive autism services to families across the MD, PA, DE, DC and NoVA region. As an ACQ and BHCOE-accredited provider of ABA Therapy, VB is owned and operated by two Board-Certified Behavior Analysts committed to quality assurance and data-driven results throughout the organization. Services include early intervention, feeding therapy, social skills development, in-home and center services, Speech and Language Pathology, Occupational Therapy and more. www.verbalbeginnings.com

