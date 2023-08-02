San Diego Philanthropist David Malcolm Announces 2023 Scholarship Recipient

Colin M. Batten, 2023 Scholarship Recipient

San Diego-based entrepreneur and community leader David Malcolm is pleased to announce Colin M. Batten as a 2023 scholarship recipient.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, San Diego community leader, entrepreneur, and real estate expert David Malcolm awards scholarships to exemplary students who have overcome adversity and whose paths to higher education will inspire others. Colin M. Batten, a recent graduate of Northmont High School in Clayton, OH, is a deserving scholarship recipient for 2023.

As part of the David Malcolm Scholarship selection process, applicants were required to submit a detailed essay highlighting obstacles they have overcome and explain how the scholarship would help them pursue higher education while becoming an inspirational success story. Batten's essay was both inspiring and evocative.

In his essay, Batten highlighted an early diagnosis of intellectual disability and discussed how he approached his academic and personal challenges with unwavering resolve. Batten describes himself as "differently abled," capturing his perspective on overcoming his challenges.

Since Batten was four years old, he was an avid soccer player and continued pursuing that passion well into high school, making the varsity team during his senior year. Batten performed exceptionally well in the classroom as well, being part of the Northmont Honor Society for three consecutive years.

To overcome his communication and social connection hurdles, Batten applied for and was selected as a delegate of the Youth Leadership Forum, sponsored by Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities. During the four-day experience, Batten learned valuable communication skills and was able to tap into his leadership potential.

Batten will attend Ohio State University this fall as part of the Transitions Options in Postsecondary Settings (TOPS) program. This comprehensive initiative will equip Batten with new skills to help him thrive as he continues into adulthood. TOPS is one of the most inclusive programs in the nation and a valuable service to passionate students like Batten who contend with intellectual difficulties.

While a member of TOPS, Batten will also be a part of Ohio State University's rich on-campus community, able to enjoy independent living opportunities and learn valuable interpersonal skills as he works towards earning his bachelor's degree.

As Batten takes the next steps on his educational and personal growth journey, David Malcolm is pleased to contribute to his success story, that of a student with tenacity, drive, and resolve.

About David Malcolm

David Malcolm is a San Diego-based community leader, entrepreneur, and real estate expert. Having a long and successful career in real estate, he knows the importance of giving back. Among his various philanthropic endeavors, Malcolm is most passionate about helping people experiencing homelessness get their lives back on track. He and his wife, Annie, also support two San Diego gymnasiums and other charitable nonprofits.