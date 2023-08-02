VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enabled Platform Grantable

CCF grants support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

Writing grant proposals is very time-consuming and with Grantable, grant writers bring grant content and collaboration into a streamlined workspace, saving time.” — Philip Deng, CEO and Co-Founder, Grantable

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that Grantable has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $51 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

Based in Richmond, Va., Grantable is an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled platform that helps write grants in a quick, efficient manner. This CCF grant will support the continued development and refinement of Grantable’s generative AI grant writing software and support participation in four major technology conferences to promote the Grantable solution and present on panels.

“We are grateful for the CCF grant from VIPC,” said Philip Deng, CEO and co-founder of Grantable. “Writing grant proposals is very time-consuming and with Grantable, grant writers bring grant content and collaboration into a streamlined workspace, saving time.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to Grantable,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director for Private Sector Grants. “VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity, and job creation. Grantable is an early mover in the AI-enabled grant writing space, and organizations that rely on grants are paying attention to them.”

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. The CCF Private Sector program seeks to fund high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or a minimum viable product (MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, and more. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit the CCF pages at www.VirginiaIPC.org.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

