Public Diplomacy Section of the U.S. Embassy Astana invites proposals for the

English Access Microscholarship Program

2024-2026 cycle

SUBMISSION DEADLINE: August 25, 2023

The English Access Microscholarship Program (Access Program) provides a foundation of English language skills to talented 13–15 year olds from disadvantaged communities through after-school classes and intensive sessions. The Access Program provides participants with the skills that can lead to better jobs and educational prospects. Participants also gain the ability to compete for and participate in future exchanges. Since its inception in 2004, approximately 100,000 students in more than 85 countries have participated in the Access Program.

Proposal Requirements

Program Guidelines and Criteria

Providers for 2024-2026 English Access Microscholarship Program will be competitively selected with the following considerations:

New Access Providers may host up to 28 students. Providers should demonstrate evidence of the ability to manage an academic program, including management of funds, reporting, and instruction. Providers must hire qualified English teachers at a ratio of one teacher for 14 students. Providers must hire a program coordinator who can submit reports, highlights, and any other required documents in English. A coordinator may also be a teacher in the program. Programs must cover a minimum of 360 hours of English language instruction over two years through after school/weekend and intensive sessions. Intensive sessions are typically held during school vacations and summer and may take the form of an academic camp. Each intensive session should be no more than 8 hours per day and 40 hours per week. The program’s primary focus is English language development. Enhancement activities should focus on U.S. culture and democratic values, personal development, service learning, and digital literacy skills. Instructional hours for the Access Program include ONLY Access Program students selected for study. An evaluation is required, and providers must administer the same English language proficiency test both before and after the program to demonstrate student progress. English language proficiency is not a pre-requisite and cannot be used as selection criteria. Students’ interviews should be conducted in Kazakh or Russian languages. Provider should conduct Access Programs in the following regions: Abay, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Mangystau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Ulytau, West Kazakhstan.

Cost Proposal Guidelines



Category Per Student Budget for 2 Years Salary for teachers;

Fringe Benefits 60% Books/Materials:

– Textbooks for Students

– Teachers’ Books

– Other Materials for Teaching

– Stationary 8% Administration:

– Accounting

– Salary for Coordinator

– Other Related Fees

10% Travel:

– for Rural Students

– for Intensive Sessions

– for Enhancement Activities Enhancement Activities Food and Beverages:

– for Intensive Sessions

– for Enhancement Activities “Other costs:

– Accommodation

for Intensive Sessions” 22%

Project Total 100%

Providers must submit Cost proposal (Attachment 1) to complete their application. Without budget distribution, the applications will not be accepted. Please note the following:

Cost Proposal is the main template for budget distribution.

Detailed Cost proposal instructions can be found on page 1 of the attachment.

Prepare the project budget in USD.

Salary for teachers should not exceed 60% of the total budget. Teachers should be paid by monthly. The budget for salary includes the teachers’ pension, benefits, taxes, and other related expenses. (360 hours per year for regular classes and 40 hours for intensive sessions)

Books and materials should not exceed 8% of the total budget. Materials might include textbooks for Students, Teachers’ Books, placement tests.

Administration must not exceed 10% of the total budget and includes the coordinator’s monthly salary, accounting and banking fees, and other administrative expenses.

Providers need to break down four categories that should not exceed 22% of the total budget: Travel, Enhancement Activities, Food and Beverages, and other costs. The distribution of these funds among categories will depend upon a provider’s plans for intensive sessions and enhancement activities. The expenses should be further approved by the U.S. Embassy Coordinators.

Other costs like accommodation, equipment costs require justification in the narrative and budget, and further approval by the U.S. Embassy Coordinators.

Cost per student should not exceed 1200$

Rent may not be included in the budget.

All English Access Microscholarship Program Providers selected for the 2024-2026 cycle will be required to attend all Access Program-related activities proposed and organized by the U.S. Embassy (e.g., startup meeting, workshops, trainings). Proposals must be written in English. Both narrative project and budget breakdown should be submitted with subject line “Proposal: Access Program 2024 – 2026” electronically no later than August 25, 2023, 23:59 to:

Aigerim Tleukhanova

English Program Coordinator

Tel: +7 (7172) 70 2402

KazakhstanELPrograms@state.gov