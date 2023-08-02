Aug. 3, 2023 Public Notice of Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee Meeting

With high call volumes and hold times longer than normal due to the transition to a new license and registration system, we encourage you to review these Tutorial Videos for how-to information regarding the new system. If you have questions and do not need immediate assistance, we encourage you to call the Go Outdoors North Carolina call center at 833-950-0575 at a later time.

Lifetime License Holders, we encourage you to request your seasonal information online. For more information and how-to instructions visit How to Request Seasonal Information Lifetime License Holders and What's New With The GONC System