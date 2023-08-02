Data Security in Outsourcing Accounting, Data Research, Virtual Assistants – IBN Tech Shares It's Comprehensive Approach

Data Security in Outsourcing Services by IBN Technologies Leading Outsourcing Services Provider IBN Technologies

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 71% of financial service executives outsource or offshore some of their services, as reported by Fortunly Statistics. Against this backdrop, data security has emerged as a top priority for organizations seeking outsourcing services, as also highlighted in the Deloitte Global Outsourcing Survey 2022.

Addressing Data Security Concerns in Outsourcing

IBN Technologies proactively addresses data security concerns in outsourcing by implementing industry-leading security measures that surpass standard requirements. The company holds ISO 27001:2022 certification for Information Security Management and is CERT certified for Data Security, assuring clients of its commitment to fortifying its infrastructure.

According to Ajay Mehta, CEO of the company, "The decision to outsource should never be taken lightly, and data security concerns must be effectively addressed. With our stringent security measures in place, businesses can rest assured that their sensitive information is in safe hands. Through our advanced infrastructure, required certifications and commitment to excellence, we enable organizations to focus on their core competencies, unburdened by security worries."

A Comprehensive Approach to Data Security

IBN Technologies prioritizes data security by employing a multi-layered approach in its services, including but not limited to bookkeeping, accounts payable and receivable, payroll processing and more:

1. Non-Disclosure / Confidentiality Agreements: To maintain the confidentiality of sensitive information, all parties involved in the outsourcing process are bound by strict non-disclosure and confidentiality agreements. These agreements serve as a foundation for safeguarding data throughout the entire business relationship.

2. Enhanced Security through Lastpass: By leveraging a trusted password management service, the company enhances security for client bank access data codes. This implementation minimizes the risk of unauthorized access to critical financial information, ensuring its confidentiality.

3. Robust Network Firewalls: State-of-the-art network firewalls have been deployed to establish a strong line of defense against unauthorized access and protect against potential malicious activities.

4. Strengthened Access Controls: The company enforces stringent access controls through the use of smart cards and biometric authentication. These measures significantly enhance security at physical entry points, restricting access to authorized personnel only.

5. Restricted Mobile Phone Access: To prevent potential data breaches and information leaks, mobile phone access within the organization is restricted to specific levels. This measure ensures a controlled environment where sensitive data remains secure and confidential.

6. Disabling Data Card Access: As an additional security precaution, data card access on PCs and laptops within the organization has been disabled. This step prevents unauthorized data transfers or leakages through external storage devices, bolstering data security.

7. Optimized LAN Infrastructure The company has optimized its local area network (LAN) infrastructure using industry-leading switches and network management tools. This optimization enhances both security and performance, providing a reliable foundation for secure data transmission.

8. Secure Email Communication: The company ensures secure email communication through the implementation of digital signatures and secure email protocols. This safeguards sensitive information, maintains the authenticity and integrity of outgoing messages, and prevents unauthorized tampering. Additionally, the use of MFA (Multi-Factor Authentication) for email addresses adds an extra layer of protection to the communication process. It's worth noting that O365 is the platform used for these secure email practices.

Trust IBN Technologies for Unparalleled Data Security

As organizations seek reliable partners to handle their sensitive data, IBN Technologies stands out as a trusted leader in the field of offshore outsourcing of business processes. With a proven track record of safeguarding client information, IBN Technologies is committed to maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy in the BPO services space.

Mr. Mehta concludes, "At IBN Technologies, our focus goes beyond delivering exceptional outsourcing services. We are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of data security in outsourced services. Our robust security measures, coupled with our expertise and dedication to client satisfaction, make us the partner of choice for businesses looking to harness the benefits of offshore outsourcing while prioritizing data protection."

