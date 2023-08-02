Wheat Flour Market Size 2023-2028 | Industry Analysis by Type, End-Use, Distribution Channel and Region

Wheat Flour Market Report 2023-2028

The global wheat flour market size reached US$ 241.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 305.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2023-2028.

Market Overview:

Wheat flour is a powder made from grinding wheat grains, a cereal grain that is a worldwide staple food. It's an essential ingredient in many food items including bread, pasta, pastries, and more due to its high gluten content, which provides elasticity and strength to doughs and batters, allowing them to hold their shape during baking. There are several types of wheat flour, each suited to different culinary purposes. All-purpose flour, milled from a blend of hard and soft wheat, is versatile and used in a wide variety of recipes. Bread flour, made from hard wheat, contains a higher percentage of gluten, ideal for yeasted bread. Cake flour, on the other hand, is made from soft wheat and has lower gluten content, thus making it suitable for light, tender baked goods.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers:

The extensive use of wheat flour in various food products from bread and pastries to noodles and pasta, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the wheat flour market across the globe. The market is also driven by the steady global population growth. As the population increases, so does the demand for food, including staple food products made from wheat flour. Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyle patterns also play a significant role. As more people move to cities and lead busier lives, the demand for convenient and fast-prepared foods, many of which use wheat flour, grows.

Furthermore, the rising income levels, especially in developing countries, are leading to an increase in the consumption of wheat-based products, which is boosting the demand for wheat flour.

Other factors, such as the growth of the food and beverage industry, including bakeries, quick-service restaurants, and packaged food manufacturers, the rising health and wellness trends, and technological advancements in milling processes, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• Wudeli Flour Mill Group

• Ardent Mills LLC

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• General Mills

• Allied Pinnacle Pty Limited

• Manildra Milling Pvt Ltd

• Acarsan Flour

• Korfez Flour Mills

• George Weston Foods Limited

• Hodgson Mill, Inc.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

• All-Purpose Flour

• Semolina Flour

• Whole-Wheat Flour

• Fine Wheat Flour

• Bread Flour

• Others

Breakup by End-Use:

• Food Use

• Feed Use

• Bio-Fuel

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Independent Retailers

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others

Regional Insights:

• China

• India

• European Union

• Turkey

• United States

• Rest of the World

