Artmattan Films Acquires Two Films at Cannes Film Festival 2023
Artmattan Film has announced the acquisition of two films at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival: THE SURVIVAL OF KINDNESS by Rolf de Heer and NOME by Sana Na N'Hada
First-time actress Mwajemi Hussein is riveting as an escapee trekking across a plague-ravaged wilderness in a magnificently parched, wordless parable.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtMattan Films, the film distribution arm of ArtMattan Productions, has announced the acquisition of two films at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival: THE SURVIVAL OF KINDNESS by Rolf de Heer – Official Competition Berlinale 2023 – and NOME by Sana Na N'Hada - Official Selection ACID Cannes Film Festival 2023.
— Variety
Written, directed and produced by award-winning auteur filmmaker Rolf de Heer (Dingo, Bad Boy Bubby, The Tracker) THE SURVIVAL OF KINDNESS uses allegory to analyze race and privilege, as it follows protagonist BlackWoman (Mwajemi Hussein), abandoned in a cage in the middle of the desert. Her captors have left her to die.
Described by David Rooney of the Hollywood Reporter as “a fable on racism and colonial exploitation,” THE SURVIVAL OF KINDNESS is “a searing moral fable that subverts our expectations by playing with a variety of genres and confirms De Heer’s indisputable understanding of the burden endured by ethnic minorities in a white man’s world.” ~ Berlinale
“First-time actress Mwajemi Hussein is riveting as an escapee trekking across a plague-ravaged wilderness in a magnificently parched, wordless parable.” ~ Variety
NOME by veteran Guinea-Bissau director Sana Na N'Hada is a historical drama that starts in Guinea-Bissau in 1969, during the war of independence between the Portuguese colonial army and the guerrillas of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde and evolves through a moving love story into the exploration of the post-colonial legacy and the true cost of war.
NOME‘s Director, Sana Na N’Hada, known for Xime (1994), is a pioneering filmmaker from Guinea-Bissau. He has been instrumental in documenting his country’s history on film, alongside Flora Gomes.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AND SCREENERS, PLEASE CONTACT:
Diarah N’Daw-Spech, ArtMattan Films - Tel (212) 864-1760, e-mail: Info@africanfilm.com
ABOUT ARTMATTAN FILMS
ArtMattan Films celebrates in 2023 thirty one years of exposing US audiences to a large variety of films about the human experience of people of color in many parts of the world. Films released by ArtMattan Films include Kirikou and the Sorceress, The Tracker, Gospel Hill, The Pirogue, White Lies, The Man Who Mends, The Citizen and Mama Africa: Miriam Makeba and more recently The Last Tree, Made in Bangladesh, Marighella, A Son (Un Fils), Dancing the Twist in Bamako and As Far As I Can Walk. More info at www.AfricanFilm.com
Diarah N'Daw-Spech
ArtMattan Films
+1 212-864-1760
email us here