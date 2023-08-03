How to Keep Crypto Safe and Not Lose It: 8 Tips by NC Wallet
Learn more about how to protect fundsHONG KONG, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NC Wallet, the world’s first no-commission wallet, talks about eight simple recommendations for anyone who wants to learn how to manage crypto wisely and not lose access to digital assets.
1. Do not use the same password for multiple crypto-related platforms;
2. Create a password that is easy to remember but difficult to guess for others;
3. Enable multiple protection methods;
4. Never follow suspicious links, especially the ones posted on social media or sent over by email;
5. Do not scan QR codes from unknown sources;
6. Never share in person or post online your password, PIN codes, or 2FA verification codes;
7. Do not make any decisions only based on what a famous person tweets or a self-proclaimed expert says;
8. Only use a reliable crypto wallet.
About NC Wallet
Zafiro International Ltd’s NC Wallet makes security its main priority. All clients are getting a guarantee that their funds are well-protected, and here is why:
– Most of the deposits are kept in cold storage in addition to having extensive safety policies, such as 2FA, withdrawal limits, blocked and allowed IP lists, etc;
– Passwords are restorable in case they are lost;
– No need to worry about losing access to holdings;
– The support team is ready to answer any questions or requests.
What’s more, only by signing up with NC Wallet, all users can make 100% free-of-charge transactions with Bitcoin, BNB, MATIC, USDT, USDC, and many other popular cryptos.
