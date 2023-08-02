Lytics Introduces Vault, Best-In-Class Data Compliance and Privacy Capabilities
New and improved features support easier, more secure collection, management and activation of customer data for companies in highly regulated industriesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, U.S.A, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lytics, a next-generation customer data platform (CDP), today announces the availability of Vault, a customer data compliance hub that gives the enterprise better control of their customer data to manage risks related to data compliance and privacy.
Data privacy laws and regulations continue to shape how companies manage personal information. This is especially true for geographically dispersed, multi-brand, and highly regulated industries like healthcare and financial services, where it is particularly important to have the right infrastructure in place to manage data governance and consent. Lytics Vault achieves this by making all the necessary tools for governance, account management, and security and privacy of your CDP related needs available in one easy-to-use location.
“Lytics unique approach to privacy and security enables the enterprise to work from a reliable source of truth, overseeing all their privacy and compliance needs,” said Jascha Kaykas-Wolf, President, Lytics. “With confidence you are taking care of your customer’s data, Lytics then empowers business users with the insights and tools they need to drive actions resulting in the best ROI.”
Vault supercharges Lytics’ security and compliance capabilities, which enable companies to more easily manage:
-Data Protection - Lytics enterprise security to securely collect, manage and activate customer data, including: Data encrypted at rest, in-transit; two-factor authorization and SSO; data retention policy controls, among other features.
-Global Privacy Requirements - Lytics supports global privacy requirements for consent, transparency, subject access requests and data residency.
-Clean Room / Secure Data Access and Sharing - Lytics supports secure sharing data in an enterprise Clean Room solution built with Google.
-Secure Data Onboarding and Activation - Lytics supports secure data and audience onboarding.
-Financial Services, Banking & Insurance Compliance - Lytics offers the financial services industry a fully-compliant CDP solution for customer data.
“As first-party data plays such a strategic role in organizations' data moat, CDPs have an important job in helping to comply with privacy and compliance regulations,” added Kaykas-Wolf. “Providing adequate data privacy and security, while remaining compliant, is necessary for using this data to add business value and to foster innovation.”
About Lytics
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP.
Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unified first-party data foundation, resolving identities to construct and maintain comprehensive profiles that are compliant, extensible and accessible. Lytics connects to a robust ecosystem for third-party enrichment and activation using reverse ETL, generative AI, and the most comprehensive set of real-time connections into DSPs and action systems in the industry.
Lytics unique approach enables brands to work without silos from a reliable source of truth, reimagining how they leverage their own customer data to increase customer engagement and boost ROI, empowering business users with the insights and tools they need to drive action while enabling compliance with global consumer data residency and privacy regulations.
