Heat Pipe Market Size and Growth Comprehensive Analysis | 2023-2030

A heat pipe is a closed evaporator-condenser system consisting of a sealed, hollow tube whose inside walls are lined with a capillary structure or wick. Thermodynamic working fluid, with substantial vapor pressure at the desired operating temperature, saturates the pores of the wick in a state of equilibrium between liquid and vapor. When heat is applied to the heat pipe, the liquid in the wick heats and evaporates. As the evaporating fluid fills the heat pipe hollow center, it diffuses throughout its length. Condensation of the vapor occurs wherever the temperature is even slightly below that of the evaporation area. As it condenses, the vapor gives up the heat it acquired during evaporation. This effective high thermal conductance helps maintain near constant temperatures along the entire length of the pipe.

The global Heat Pipe market size was valued at USD 2844 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3845 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.4 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Heat Pipe key players include Furukawa, Aavid, Fujikura, Cooler Master, AVC, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 70 percentage.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 45 percentage, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share over 40 percentage.

In terms of product, Constant Conductance is the largest segment, with a share over 30 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Consumer Electronics, followed by Process Industry, Aerospace, etc

Furukawa

Aavid

Fujikura

Cooler Master

AVC

Yen Ching

Auras

CCI

Forcecon Tech

Foxccon

Wakefield Vette

Themacore

Innergy Tech

SPC

Dau

Taisol

Colmac Coil

ACT

Newidea Technology

Shengnuo

Novark

Boyuan

Deepcool

Wtl-heatpipe

Harbin DawnHappy

Market segment by Type

Constant Conductance

Vapor Chamber

Variable Conductance

Diode

Thermosyphon

Others

Market segment by Application

Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Process

Others

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Chapter 1, to describe Heat Pipe product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Heat Pipe, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Heat Pipe from 2018 to 2023.

Chapter 3, the Heat Pipe competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Heat Pipe breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Heat Pipe market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.

