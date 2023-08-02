Film Distribution Market Size 2023 to 2028 | Business Overview with SWOT Analysis | New Report of 126 Pages

Film Distribution Market With Top Fortune Companies [FilmRise, Alibaba Pictures, Wanda Media, BayView Entertainment, The Cinema Guild, Bliss Media] | 2028

Film Distribution market was estimated at USD 21719.96 million, and it’s anticipated to reach USD 44870.51 million in 2028, with a CAGR of 12.85% during the forecast years” — Sambit Kumar

According to our latest research, the global "Film Distribution market" looks promising in the next 5 years. As of 2022, the global Film Distribution market was estimated at USD 21719.96 million, and it’s anticipated to reach USD 44870.51 million in 2028, with a CAGR of 12.85% during the forecast years.

The Film Distribution Market is a dynamic industry that has gained significant attention due to its high growth rate. It offers various products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses and consumers alike.

Film distribution is the process of showing a film to an audience through cinemas, theatrical exhibitions, television broadcasts, VOD streaming and DVD sales. Movie distributors are the companies responsible for distributing movies to theaters, video-on-demand, and digital streaming services. They work with movie studios to acquire the rights to distribute a movie, market it, and then sell screening tickets. They also handle home media distribution, including DVD and Blu-ray distribution. A movie distributor may be involved in marketing, advertising, and publicity for a movie ahead of its release date, and handles all sales from movie theaters to video stores. Distributors take the financial risk of distributing films in exchange for a percentage of profits and royalties.

Benefits of film distribution

Film distribution plays a vital role in the success of film commercialization. Film distribution contracts usually include a 10-15-year term. The financial models of film distributors and studios are mainly divided into leasing and profit sharing. In the rental model, the distributor agrees to pay a fixed amount for the right to distribute the film. In a profit-sharing model, the distributor receives a percentage (usually 10% to 50%) of the film's net profits. It depends on which model the issuing company predicts will be most beneficial to them. Large movie conglomerates are usually in the distribution business through their divisions or subsidiaries, such as Disney with Buena Vista and Warner Bros. with New Line Cinema. With independent releases, the parent company doesn't have to share profits with another company, but co-productions with other companies can share costs. For example, Star Wars: Episode I was entirely produced by Lucasfilm, but distributed by Fox. In the developed countries of the film industry, large film distribution companies can often have an important impact on the overall operation of the industry. With its global distribution network, good brand image and diversified marketing strategies, it can effectively enhance the international influence of films, form diversified sources of income, and prolong the cycle of the film industry. Taking the United States as an example, the production, distribution, screening and derivative product development of the American film industry are quite mature. As a representative of the American film industry, Hollywood has formed a highly integrated film industry operation model dominated by six major film groups including Disney Pictures. Through the professional film distribution business, the income structure of American films is showing a trend of diversification. On the one hand, due to the relatively strict copyright protection of film works, the copyright management of the six major film groups in the United States accounts for a major part of the distribution revenue. On the other hand, most distributors not only show movies in theaters, but also acquire ancillary rights to distribute them on VHS, DVD, cable, and network television. Other rights may include soundtrack CDs, posters, games, toys and other merchandise. The distribution company develops derivative products through professional operations, conducts follow-up overseas copyright sales through multiple channels, and effectively extends the film industry cycle with a multi-level distribution structure. Hollywood independent producers also tend to cooperate with major film groups, relying on their strong distribution capabilities to obtain higher film returns. DreamWorks has successively cooperated with Paramount, Universal, 20th Century Fox and Disney to be responsible for the distribution of the film. Therefore, the film distribution business is an important link connecting film producers and exhibitors. In the context of the rapid growth of the film creation and production and terminal screening market, the film distribution business has also achieved rapid growth.

