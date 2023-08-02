"Angel's Vaccine" by Spiros Rolakis explores spirituality, reincarnation
Novel Follows COVID-19 Victim's Afterlife Journey
Speech is silver and silence is gold.”””HERACLION, GREECE, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In Spiros Rolakis' novel, "Angel's Vaccine," readers will follow an Italian businessman who travels to China during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, contracting the disease and ultimately succumbing to it. However, this is only the beginning of his journey, as the narrative follows his mind and soul, which go on separate paths after his death to give new hope and life to others in need.
— — Love one another, but do not redeem love.
After succumbing to COVID, Errico's existence continues on a wholly different plane of reality, as his body and mind part from his body but continue to persist due to his strong will. But those two aspects of himself are separated from each other, with the essence of his mind entering one body while the soul ends up inhabiting another - giving each one new leases on life. Errico's consciousness resuscitates a coma patient named Constantinos while his soul enters a stillborn baby named Carolina, giving her a second chance.
With his novel “Angel’s Vaccine” Rolakis highlights his philosophy on the differing aspects human existence, namely the body, mind and soul. Errico, through Constantinos, comes across a forbidden book that delves into the philosophical ramifications of the threefold existence of man. This tome is then handed over to Carolina. Errico, Constantinos and Carolina explore the ramification of these unprecedented events and their implications on the notion of selfhood and
the nature of life itself.
About the Author
Spiros Rolakis works as an Air Traffic Controller Circulation with trade union action in the wider industry for 27 years. He has presided over the Pangritian association of the local Heraklion club and in the last years he was the president of the Panhellenic Union Air Traffic Controllers. Due to union activity he has been interviewed in magazines, on TV and newspapers. His books have been presented to the public with coverage from newspapers, magazines and television networks.
His books are sold in the duty free of Heraklion Crete airport.
BookTrail Agency
BookTrail Agency
email us here