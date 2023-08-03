Personal Finance Essentials: A guide that makes money matters simple

Personal Finance Essentials is a compact guide to understanding the subject of “financial planning”. Ankur Mithal, the author of Personal Finance Essentials You Always Wanted To Know More by Ankur Mithal: Organizational Development Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is all set to launch noted author Ankur Mithal’s second book in the “Essentials” series. Personal Finance Essentials You Always Wanted To Know is a compact and easy-to-understand guide that covers the foundations of financial planning, a topic known to instill fear among individuals who do not know much about it.

Ankur Mithal has 15 years of experience as a business professional. His lifelong interest in the subject of finance led him to create this comprehensive manual that explains everything about finance, right from the meaning of basic terms like interest and investment, to home ownership and retirement planning.

“As human beings, we understand the relevance of money in every sphere. The management of money is covered by the subject of personal finance which is what this book deals with. It is one subject that touches the life of every individual. Hence, it is important that every individual has a basic knowledge of it so that he/she can manage personal finances in a manner most suitable to his/her situation and goals in life,” says Ankur Mithal.

The book begins with the basics of financial planning such as income and expenses, assets and liabilities, and financial statements. It explains in detail the concepts of budget planning, investing, and insuring oneself for the future. The author also makes banking, borrowing, and taxation easy to understand. At the end of it, the book covers more complex subjects like home ownership, retirement, and estate planning.

No matter what stage of life one is at, Personal Finance Essentials has something for everyone. It comes in handy for students learning finance, working professionals, and business organizations who want to train their employees in money management alike. It helps individuals gain insight into their future as far as financial planning is concerned and therefore makes a great addition to anyone’s home library. The Advance Review Copy of this book is now available for interested readers on NetGalley.

Personal Finance Essentials is part of Vibrant Publisher’s Self-Learning Management series. This series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons.

About the Author

Ankur Mithal is a widely experienced business professional. In over 15 years with Standard Chartered Bank, he worked in Sales, Project Management as well as Operations, operating out of Kolkata, Delhi, Hong Kong, Mumbai, and Singapore. He was involved in a number of improvement interventions in the BPO industry that straddled the disciplines of Organizational Development as well as Quality which created interest and enabled him to learn about them. He is also the author of Organizational Development Essentials by Vibrant Publishers.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

