Austrianova and ProAgni sign license and manufacturing agreement to reduce methane and improve production in cattle
Austrianova’s room temperature stable Bac-in-a-Box micro-encapsulated bacteria accelerates grass to grain transition with weight gain and methane reduction.
The ability to shelf stabilize ruminal bacteria is a game changer. With the proven advantages of Bac-in-the-Box, we are advancing our innovative lead product to the market together with Austrianova”SINGAPORE, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Austrianova and ProAgni announced today the signing of a licensing and manufacturing agreement that foresees an intensification of joint activities between the two companies in the area of development and commercialization of shelf stable probiotic additives for cattle feed as well as for other farm animals.
— Lachlan Campbell, CEO ProAgni
Austrianova, a Singaporean biotech company, has developed its patented Bac-in-a-Box® technology specifically to efficiently protect bacteria from stomach acid as well as to allow storage at room temperature without appreciable loss of viability. ProAgni is a well known livestock feed supplement supplier based in Australia, but also active in the USA, that has rights and access to a number of bacterial strains that are active in the rumen. Bac-in-a-Box® encapsulation of ProAgni’s bacterial strains allows significantly improved storage at room temperature as well as delivery of greater numbers of living bacteria. The storage and enhanced efficacy has been shown in a controlled and independently monitored field trial in cattle.
Prof. Walter H. Gunzburg, Chairman of Austrianova, stated: “The Austrianova team is excited to be extending the scope of our collaboration with ProAgni, one of our most trusted partners, in the field of enhancing the microbiome of farm animals. Both companies have worked hard to create a detailed road map of the next steps in our joint activities as part of this agreement.”
ProAgni CEO Lachlan Campbell stated “The ability to shelf stabilize a wide range of ruminal bacteria is a game changer. We are pleased with the proven advantages that Bac-in-the-Box brings to this and based on this, we are advancing our innovative lead product to the market together with Austrianova.”
About Austrianova
Austrianova, part of the SG Austria Group, is a biotech company with a global footprint and headquarters in Singapore. Austrianova utilizes a novel and proprietary technology for the encapsulation of living mammalian (Cell-in-a-Box®) and bacterial (Bac-in-a-Box®) cells. Cell-in-a-Box® protects the encapsulated cells from rejection by the immune system, allows cells to be easily transported, stored and implanted at specific sites in patients. The technology, which has been proven safe and efficacious in clinical trials carried out in Europe, allows companies to develop any kind of cells as a one-for-all living pharmaceutical. Bac-in-a-Box® is a similar protective device adapted for encapsulation of probiotic bacteria where it has human food and animal feed applications due to its ability to extend storage under lyophilized conditions and to protect encapsulated bacteria against destruction by stomach acid. Austrianova now also offers GMP4Cells that includes competitively priced Master Cell Bank and Working Cell Bank production as well as “Fill and Finish” services for cell therapy products (such as stem cell therapies, biologics produced from cells e.g. vaccines, antibodies, recombinant proteins etc). HTTPS://austrianova.com
About ProAgni
ProAgni creates and distributes nutritional solutions for livestock that help farmers reduce the environmental and social footprint of food production without hurting farm productivity or increasing the price of food. ProAgni’s first commercial product, ProTect, is already a leader in antibiotic free complete animal supplement. ProAgni is also developing probiotics to reduce transition time, improve productivity and reduce methane emissions. HTTPS://proagni.com
