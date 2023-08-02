Logistics Automation: Reshaping the Supply Chain Landscape with Beumer Group, Daifuku, Honeywell, Jungheinrich, Kion

Logistics Automation Market

Logistics Automation Market to Reach $147.38 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 11.9% CAGR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Logistics Automation Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Application (Warehouse and Storage Management, Transportation Management), by Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), by End-Use Industry (Manufacturing, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, Retail and E-commerce, Automotive, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". As per the report, the global logistics automation industry was pegged at $49.70 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $147.38 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in e-commerce, advancements in robotics technologies, adoption of industry 4.0 technologies, and improved efficiency and workforce safety have boosted the growth of the global logistics automation market. However, high initial investment hinders the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of autonomous vehicles & drones and greater demand for warehouse automation from developing countries are expected to open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in workforce changes, restriction on movement of goods, and adoption of automation solution to meet customer demands.

The prolonged lockdown resulted in disruption in supply chain but online shopping increased significantly during the lockdown.

With the removal of lockdown restriction, several companies invested in industry 4.0 technologies to deal with labor shortage issue.

The software segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By product, the software segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period, due to benefits such as shorter processes, increased speed, and high-quality performance. However, the hardware segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global logistics automation market, owing to adoption of efficient automation technologies to control operational logistics costs.

The warehouse and storage management segment dominated the market

By application, the warehouse and storage management segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global logistics automation market, owing to adoption of stacker cranes, automated guided vehicles, and pallet conveyor systems. However, the transportation management segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, as it assists in decreasing freight costs, tracking deliveries in real-time, and improving customer service.

North America held the lion's share

By region, the global logistics automation market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. This is due to high adoption of automated systems for warehouse & distribution centers and technological advancements. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, owing to rise in e-commerce, surge in adoption of automation solutions such as robotics technology, autonomous mobile robots, and greater need for fast last-mile delivery services.

Major market players

Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Jungheinrich AG

Kion Group AG

Knapp AG

Mecalux, S.A.

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

SSI Schaefer Group

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

