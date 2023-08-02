Succulent Plant Market to Experience Strong Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Succulent Plant Market

"Succulent Plant Market" Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | The Succulent Plant Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Household, Commercial), and Types (Aizoaceae, Cactaceae, Crassulaceae, Euphorbiaceae, Apocynaceae, Others). The Succulent Plant market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Succulent Plant Market worldwide?

Altman Plants

COSTA FARMS

Zhejiang Wanxiang Flowers

From You Flowers

Dummen Orange

AdeniumRose Company

Short Description About Succulent Plant Market:

The Global Succulent Plant market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Succulent plant, also known as succulents, are plants whose parts thicken, are succulent, and are full of food.The leaves, stems, or roots of these plants become more fleshy than usual due to the development of aquifer tissue.Succulents are higher plants with hypertrophic vegetative organs, usually with three vegetative organs: root, stem and leaf, flower, fruit and seed.Compared to other plants, succulents survive easily, do not require the care of the breeder for a long time, and are radiation proof, decorative and air purifying.Succulents need little maintenance to survive indoors.Because it is the houseplant with very strong adaptability, can flourish below all sorts of indoor conditions.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Succulent Plant Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Succulent Plant market size is estimated to be worth US$ 5895.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 15840 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Aizoaceae accounting for % of the Succulent Plant global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Household segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

The main global Succulent Plant players include Altman Plants, COSTA FARMS, Zhejiang Wanxiang Flowers, etc. The top three Succulent Plant players account for approximately 21% of the total market. Europe is the largest consumer market for Succulent Plant, accounting for about 46%, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. In terms of type, Aizoaceae is the largest segment, with a share over 23%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Household, followed by Commercial.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Succulent Plant Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Succulent Plant

Household

Commercial

What are the types of Succulent Plant available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Succulent Plant market share In 2022.

Aizoaceae

Cactaceae

Crassulaceae

Euphorbiaceae

Apocynaceae

Others

Which regions are leading the Succulent Plant Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

