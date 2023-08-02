Functional Gummies Market Size, Trends, Growth [2023-2030]

Functional Gummies Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Functional Gummies Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Functional Gummies Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Vitamin Gummies, DHA and Omega-3 Gummies, Probiotics Gummies, Plant Extract Gummies, Other Gummies), and Types (Gelatin Gummies, Vegan Gummies). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Functional Gummies Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 117 Pages long. The Functional Gummies market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Functional Gummies Market worldwide?

Nutra Solutions

Hero Nutritionals

Santa Cruz Nutritionals

Superior Supplement Manufacturing

Bettera Wellness

Better Nutritionals

Makers Nutrition

ABH Natures

SMP Nutra

Vitakem Nutraceutical

Herbaland

Cava Pharma

Prime Health

NutraLab Corp

Procaps (Funtrition)

VitaWest Nutraceuticals

Amapharm

ParkAcre

Seven Seas Ltd

Allsep’s

Long Island Nutritionals (LIN)

Sirio Pharma

Jiangsu Handian

TopGum

Themis Medicare (LIN)

Domaco

Cosmax

Guangdong Yichao

Ningbo Jildan

Jinjiang Qifeng

Cocoaland

UHA

Meiji

Short Description About Functional Gummies Market:

The Global Functional Gummies market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Functional gummies, also called Nutraceutical Gummies, are one of the fastest growing nutraceutical segments across Europe, North America and Asia. It usually contains various vitamin, DHA, Omega-3, Probiotics, minerals and other functionalities actives.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Functional Gummies market size is estimated to be worth US$ 975 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1927 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Functional Gummies market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Functional Gummies landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.

Global core functional gummies manufacturers include Santa Cruz Nutritionals, Herbaland and Sirio Pharma etc. The top 1 company hold a share about 21%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 47%, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific with the share about 27% and 21%.

This report focuses on Functional Gummies volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Functional Gummies market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Israel and Japan, etc.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Functional Gummies Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Functional Gummies

Vitamin Gummies

DHA and Omega-3 Gummies

Probiotics Gummies

Plant Extract Gummies

Other Gummies

What are the types of Functional Gummies available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Functional Gummies market share In 2022.

Gelatin Gummies

Vegan Gummies

Which regions are leading the Functional Gummies Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

