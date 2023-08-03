Manu Srivastava Promoted to Chief Revenue Officer at WhiteFox Defense Technologies

Manu Srivastava Chief Revenue Officer of WhiteFox Defense Technologies

WhiteFox Bolsters Leadership Team to Meet Surging Market Demand for Cutting-Edge Counter Drone Solutions

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WhiteFox Defense Technologies, a leading innovator in airspace management and drone defense, is thrilled to announce the well-deserved promotion of Manu Srivastava to the position of Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Manu will spearhead and oversee all revenue-generating activities, including sales and business development, further driving the company's growth and success.

With an impressive 20-year track record in sales and sales management, Manu Srivastava has been an invaluable asset to WhiteFox, exemplifying exceptional leadership and business acumen. His most recent role as VP of Business Development saw him skillfully leading the company's sales efforts across the European, Asian-Pacific, Middle Eastern, and African markets, contributing significantly to WhiteFox's expansion and market penetration.

"I am thrilled to announce Manu's promotion to Chief Revenue Officer," said Luke Fox, CEO & Founder of WhiteFox Defense. "His vast experience and deep understanding of our business and customers make him the perfect fit for this critical role. I have no doubt that under Manu's guidance, our revenue-generating strategies will reach new heights, solidifying our position as a global leader in the industry."

Throughout his tenure at WhiteFox, Manu has demonstrated unwavering dedication to achieving excellence in sales and forging strong relationships with clients. His innate ability to understand the needs of customers and provide tailored solutions has been pivotal in delivering exceptional results for the company.

"I am truly honored and excited to take on the role of Chief Revenue Officer at WhiteFox Defense," expressed Manu Srivastava. "Our team's commitment to innovation and our relentless pursuit of excellence have been instrumental in our success so far. I am eager to continue working alongside our talented professionals as we expand our market presence and drive sustainable revenue growth for the organization."

Manu's academic background complements his impressive professional achievements. He holds a Bachelor's degree focused in Chemical Engineering from the renowned University of Cincinnati, which has undoubtedly contributed to his strategic approach to business development.

WhiteFox Defense is confident that Manu Srivastava's promotion to Chief Revenue Officer will further bolster the company's vision and mission, propelling them towards even greater success in the dynamic and fast-evolving landscape of airspace technology.

About WhiteFox Defense Technologies: Headquartered in California, WhiteFox Defense Technologies is a leading global technology company specializing in the development of innovative solutions for airspace management and counter drone defense. With a strong focus on pioneering the safe integration of drones into society, WhiteFox offers worldwide drone airspace security solutions that promote trusted autonomy through transparency and accountability in our skies. WhiteFox is committed to pushing the boundaries of technological advancements to create a safer and more secure airspace, providing cutting-edge products and services to industries worldwide. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.whitefoxdefense.com.

