GLOBAL CONFERENCE ON DEVELOPING SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGY THROUGH SIMULATION TAKING PLACE IN SEPTEMBER
MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Convergent Science, a leading provider of engineering simulation software, is virtually hosting the 2023 CONVERGE CFD Conference (CFD23) this fall from September 26–28. The theme of the conference is “Simulation for Sustainable Technology”, with a particular focus on how computational fluid dynamics (CFD) can help engineers develop cleaner, more efficient, and more effective technologies.
At CFD23, speakers from around the world will present their latest CFD research and discuss how simulation can help different industries overcome decarbonization challenges. The conference will feature technical sessions exploring key research and development areas in the automotive, aerospace, energy, and biomedical industries. In addition, Convergent Science engineers will lead workshops on how to achieve accurate simulation results for a variety of applications within each industry.
Mr. Ben Hodgkinson, Technical Director of Red Bull Ford Powertrains, will provide a keynote address at the event. Red Bull Ford Powertrains was founded to develop racing power units for Red Bull’s Formula One teams. In his keynote, Mr. Hodgkinson will discuss the motorsport industry’s efforts to decarbonize and the role CFD plays in developing new power units that run on sustainable fuels.
To make their conference accessible to all, Convergent Science is hosting the event virtually and waiving all registration fees. The technical sessions can be accessed live or on demand so that attendees in all time zones can participate.
CFD23 is a shift for Convergent Science, who typically hosts an annual conference for users of their CONVERGE CFD software. This year the conference has been redesigned to appeal to not just CONVERGE users, but anyone interested in simulation and the future of industrial technology.
“We want everyone to feel welcome at our event so that they can learn about the groundbreaking CONVERGE research being conducted around the globe,” says Kelly Senecal, Co-Owner and Vice President of Convergent Science. “Providing a chance for engineers and CFD enthusiasts to come together and learn from each other is the best way to generate novel ideas, spark innovation, and make strides toward a more sustainable future.”
More information and registration for CFD23 can be found at uc.convergecfd.com/cfd23.
About Convergent Science
Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, Convergent Science is a global leader in computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software. Our mission is to enable our customers to perform revolutionary CFD simulations by creating accurate, versatile, user-friendly software and providing unparalleled support.
Our flagship product, CONVERGE, is an innovative CFD software that eliminates the grid generation bottleneck through autonomous meshing and features a suite of advanced physical models, fully coupled detailed chemistry, and the ability to easily accommodate moving geometries. CONVERGE is revolutionizing the CFD industry and shifting the paradigm toward predictive CFD.
For more information about Convergent Science, please visit convergecfd.com.
Contact
Tiffany Cook, Partnerships + Public Relations Manager
At CFD23, speakers from around the world will present their latest CFD research and discuss how simulation can help different industries overcome decarbonization challenges. The conference will feature technical sessions exploring key research and development areas in the automotive, aerospace, energy, and biomedical industries. In addition, Convergent Science engineers will lead workshops on how to achieve accurate simulation results for a variety of applications within each industry.
Mr. Ben Hodgkinson, Technical Director of Red Bull Ford Powertrains, will provide a keynote address at the event. Red Bull Ford Powertrains was founded to develop racing power units for Red Bull’s Formula One teams. In his keynote, Mr. Hodgkinson will discuss the motorsport industry’s efforts to decarbonize and the role CFD plays in developing new power units that run on sustainable fuels.
To make their conference accessible to all, Convergent Science is hosting the event virtually and waiving all registration fees. The technical sessions can be accessed live or on demand so that attendees in all time zones can participate.
CFD23 is a shift for Convergent Science, who typically hosts an annual conference for users of their CONVERGE CFD software. This year the conference has been redesigned to appeal to not just CONVERGE users, but anyone interested in simulation and the future of industrial technology.
“We want everyone to feel welcome at our event so that they can learn about the groundbreaking CONVERGE research being conducted around the globe,” says Kelly Senecal, Co-Owner and Vice President of Convergent Science. “Providing a chance for engineers and CFD enthusiasts to come together and learn from each other is the best way to generate novel ideas, spark innovation, and make strides toward a more sustainable future.”
More information and registration for CFD23 can be found at uc.convergecfd.com/cfd23.
About Convergent Science
Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, Convergent Science is a global leader in computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software. Our mission is to enable our customers to perform revolutionary CFD simulations by creating accurate, versatile, user-friendly software and providing unparalleled support.
Our flagship product, CONVERGE, is an innovative CFD software that eliminates the grid generation bottleneck through autonomous meshing and features a suite of advanced physical models, fully coupled detailed chemistry, and the ability to easily accommodate moving geometries. CONVERGE is revolutionizing the CFD industry and shifting the paradigm toward predictive CFD.
For more information about Convergent Science, please visit convergecfd.com.
Contact
Tiffany Cook, Partnerships + Public Relations Manager
Convergent Science
+ +1 2108464034
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn