2023 Kalama Heritage Festival Celebration of Native and Pacific Northwest Heritage

The founders and dedicated team of the Kalama Heritage Festival extend a warm invitation to everyone for an unforgettable and culturally enriching event.

We are thrilled to host the Festival again. This event is a celebration of cultural pride and unity, where we can appreciate the customs and talents of our diverse community members.”
— Bill and Gloria Nahalea
KALAMA, WA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Held annually, the Kalama Heritage Festival is a one-of-a-kind celebration that brings together diverse communities to honor and highlight the rich traditions of Native and Pacific Islander cultures. This year's festival promises to be more exciting than ever, featuring a unique addition: the Zamboanaga Canoe Club's long-distance Canoe Regatta on Saturday, adding a thrilling waterborne element to the festivities.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Columbia River, now a beloved cruise dock, the Kalama Heritage Festival will take place in front of the iconic McMenamin's Kalama Harbor Lodge. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience a little slice of 'aloha paradise' as they immerse themselves in the vibrant cultural heritage of the Kalama community.

Festivalgoers will be treated to an array of activities that show-case the beauty and diversity of the native and Pacific Islander traditions. Participants, vendors, artists, entertainers, musicians, drummers, dancers, volunteers, sponsors, and attendees will come together to create an atmosphere of camaraderie and inclusivity. Festival goers can get a "taste" of the cultures from local vendors like "Ohana Island Eats Hawaiian Foods" who will be serving fantastic authentic Hawaiian foods.

This year's event includes a Fundraiser Concert for the Kalama Heritage Festival with Hawaiian comedian, actor and radio personality "Augie T' August 4th. With Music from Maui's Mitch Kepa and Saxophone Soloist Gil Cabaccang & Seattle's Well Known Dance Band "Sessions". For Concert Ticket information reach out to Gloria@KalamaFestival.com or Purchase Online Here. These same entertainers will also be performing on Saturday at the Marine, Rasmussen Part in the Westin Amphitheatre.

Friday kicks off with local entertainment, hula, ukulele, slack key music, Maori poi haka, and Samoan Hearts for Kids! Saturday 7am see the preparations of the underground oven cooking called imu, and at 8am-2:30p, enjoy and cheer eight outrigger canoe clubs in the canoe regatta. A major highlight of this year's festival is the Zamboanaga Canoe Club's long-distance Canoe Regatta. Spectators will witness the exceptional skills of canoe paddlers as they navigate the scenic waters of the Columbia River, demonstrating the profound connection between Pacific Islander communities and their ancestral waters.

In keeping with the ever-evolving digital landscape, the Kalama Heritage Festival organizers are thrilled to announce that the event will be live-streamed, allowing audiences beyond the Kalama community to partake in the festivities from the comfort of their homes. This streaming opportunity aims to foster a sense of global community, sharing the rich heritage and traditions of the festival with an even wider audience.

ABOUT KALAMA FESTIVAL

The Kalama Heritage Festival is a beautiful, culturally rich event that celebrates the impact on the Pacific Northwest region by the Hawaiian Kanaka (humans) brought over by the Hudson Bay Fur Trading Company in the mid-1800s. John Kalama was one of the earliest Hawaiians employed by Hudson Bay. Join them at the Kalama Heritage Festival, where cherished traditions come alive, and the warmth of aloha envelops all who attend. For more information, sponsorship opportunities, visit the Kalama Festival Website. Kalama Heritage Festival 2023 Event Guide

