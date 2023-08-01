Presto Names Xavier Casanova as New CEO

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST), the largest drive-thru automation technology provider in the hospitality industry, announced today that Xavier Casanova has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. After leading the company as Interim CEO, Krishna Gupta will return to his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors.



Prior to joining Presto as Chief Product Officer in 2022 and subsequently having been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, Xavier was a Silicon Valley serial entrepreneur who founded several successful startups including Fireclick (acquired by Digital River), Wambo, and Liveclicker (acquired by Marigold). He holds a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University and a bachelor's degree in math and computer science from École Polytechnique.

“Xavier is the ideal choice to lead Presto forward as we deploy the most immediately actionable AI-enabled Voice and Touch solutions, especially as we continue automating drive-thrus across the country,” said Mr. Gupta. “He has a proven track record as a founder and CEO, and has been the central piece to rapidly advancing our core Enterprise AI platform. He lives the Presto values and I’m really looking forward to working closely with him to help drive growth and build on Presto’s recent momentum.”

“I am excited to lead such an innovative company at the forefront of driving cutting-edge technology, including implementing our leading Voice AI for the restaurant and hospitality industries,” said Mr. Casanova. “I’ve always been focused on the intersection of product and customers, and look forward to delivering best-in-class AI and automation solutions for our customers, existing and new.”

Presto (NASDAQ: PRST) provides enterprise-grade AI solutions to some of the nation’s largest hospitality brands. Presto Voice™, its industry-leading automation and voice AI technology, improves order accuracy, reduces labor costs, and increases revenue for superior drive-thru and dine-in experiences. With over $18 billion in payments processed, Presto is one of the largest labor automation technology providers in the industry. Spun out of MIT more than a decade ago, Presto is headquartered in Silicon Valley and counts among its customers several of the top 20 restaurant chains in the United States.

