Rep. Gail Armstrong champions $80 million to rural healthcare

MAGDALENA, NM: Today it was announced that applications are ready for the $80 million Rural Healthcare Delivery Fund created under SB 7, co-sponsored by House Republican Caucus Chair Gail Armstrong (Magdalena). The Rural Healthcare Delivery Fund legislation was passed by the House and Senate during the 2023 Legislative Session in response to critical underfunding of healthcare in rural communities across New Mexico.

“I am proud that we have taken a proactive approach by outlaying funds for new rural-focused healthcare to provide critical services for our communities spread across the state,”said State Rep. Gail Armstrong (R-Magdalena).“This funding is critical, and we must remain vigilant as many communities face losing their health services. We cannot continue to force smaller communities to lose their healthcare access, instead we must provide resources to bolster their quality of life within their own communities. I will continue to work to find solutions that ensure every New Mexican has access to critical healthcare services.”

