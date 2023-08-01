Magnite Appoints Yael Milbank as New ANZ Managing Director

SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company, has announced that Yael Milbank has been appointed to the newly created role of Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand. Yael brings over 20 years of experience across both markets to the role, having most recently served as Magnite’s Managing Director, New Zealand. Prior to this, he held roles at TVNZ and TradeMe, managing key relationships with publishers and agencies.



Yael is tasked with accelerating Magnite’s commercial growth in the ANZ market at a time when 90% of digital display and video dollars in the market are set to be transacted programmatically by 2026, according to MAGNA¹. He will report to Juliette Stead, SVP, Head of JAPAC, and will lead a team comprised of Maddy Mewing, Seller Lead, Adrian Isoldi, Buyer Lead and Nikola Small, Publisher Development Lead, DV+.

Juliette Stead, Senior Vice President, Head of JAPAC at Magnite commented: “With Yael at the helm of Magnite’s business in ANZ, we’re brilliantly positioned to continue supporting media owners and media buyers across Australia and New Zealand. Yael brings extensive industry experience coupled with an unmatched depth of programmatic knowledge and I’m confident his strong leadership will enable us to continue to drive consistent results for our clients.”

Yael Milbank, Managing Director, ANZ at Magnite commented: “I’m delighted to be expanding my role at Magnite and to be leading the talented team in ANZ. Their expertise will be invaluable as we continue to help our clients grow their businesses and connect brands to reach audiences in premium, brand safe environments.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.